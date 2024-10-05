The Unique Spice Stanley Tucci Adds To His 20-Minute Beef Bolognese
Actor Stanley Tucci has become equally famous for his work in the culinary field, especially for the beloved star's easy-to-make recipes. One of Tucci's more popular recipes is his 20-minute beef Bolognese, also known as Tuesday Bolognese. The recipe is simple and features common ingredients, including ground beef, tomatoes, onions, chicken stock, carrots, and celery. However, it also notably calls for some nutmeg. Nutmeg may sound like an unusual spice to use, but it isn't that uncommon. Although most people associate nutmeg with sweets only, the spice can be quite handy in savory dishes too, including many pastas.
In fact, nutmeg is the key to upgrading store-bought Alfredo sauce. Most Bolognese recipes do not require nutmeg, which is what makes Tucci's take on this go-to dish so unique. On top of being able to make Bolognese in just 20 minutes, the use of nutmeg gives the sauce a warmth that makes the dish even more comforting, if that's even possible for pasta dishes. Overall, the addition of just this one spice can make all the difference in creating a truly special pasta sauce.
The importance of nutmeg in Tuesday Bolognese
Nutmeg plays a major role in pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice lattes, or just about anything sweet around the holidays, so you can gather how it adds something special to a comfort dish like this. Beyond that, many home cooks may not have an in-depth understanding of the spice. The basics of nutmeg are actually quite straightforward. There are two kinds: East and West Indian nutmeg. East Indian nutmeg is more aromatic and bolder in flavor while West Indian nutmeg is milder and lighter in color.
Both types of nutmeg are actually made from the seed of a fruit, which can then be ground into powder or used for oils. For cooking purposes, nutmeg typically comes in ground powder form. This makes it easy to add to dishes like any other spice or seasoning. In the case of Stanley Tucci's famous, and delectable, Tuesday Bolognese, nutmeg is added right alongside the salt and pepper a few minutes before the pasta dish is ready to serve.