The Unique Spice Stanley Tucci Adds To His 20-Minute Beef Bolognese

Actor Stanley Tucci has become equally famous for his work in the culinary field, especially for the beloved star's easy-to-make recipes. One of Tucci's more popular recipes is his 20-minute beef Bolognese, also known as Tuesday Bolognese. The recipe is simple and features common ingredients, including ground beef, tomatoes, onions, chicken stock, carrots, and celery. However, it also notably calls for some nutmeg. Nutmeg may sound like an unusual spice to use, but it isn't that uncommon. Although most people associate nutmeg with sweets only, the spice can be quite handy in savory dishes too, including many pastas.

In fact, nutmeg is the key to upgrading store-bought Alfredo sauce. Most Bolognese recipes do not require nutmeg, which is what makes Tucci's take on this go-to dish so unique. On top of being able to make Bolognese in just 20 minutes, the use of nutmeg gives the sauce a warmth that makes the dish even more comforting, if that's even possible for pasta dishes. Overall, the addition of just this one spice can make all the difference in creating a truly special pasta sauce.