25 Famous Restaurants From Movies You Can Actually Dine At

Most people have wanted to step inside the world of their favorite movie. This isn't always possible, of course, seeing as many films are shot on soundstages. Luckily, there are some notable exceptions. Real-life locations have been the settings for some of the most famous films in history. You can visit countless filming locations today, and one of the best kinds to visit are restaurants.

Real-life restaurants where movies have been shot provide an opportunity to sit exactly where your favorite characters were sitting, which is quite the thrill. And in some cases, you can even eat or drink what they ordered, too. There's one downside: While these places have been immortalized on film, they can shut down in real life, so if you're planning to visit one, be sure to search online to see if it's still open. With that in mind, here are 25 movie restaurants you can eat at today.