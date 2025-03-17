25 Famous Restaurants From Movies You Can Actually Dine At
Most people have wanted to step inside the world of their favorite movie. This isn't always possible, of course, seeing as many films are shot on soundstages. Luckily, there are some notable exceptions. Real-life locations have been the settings for some of the most famous films in history. You can visit countless filming locations today, and one of the best kinds to visit are restaurants.
Real-life restaurants where movies have been shot provide an opportunity to sit exactly where your favorite characters were sitting, which is quite the thrill. And in some cases, you can even eat or drink what they ordered, too. There's one downside: While these places have been immortalized on film, they can shut down in real life, so if you're planning to visit one, be sure to search online to see if it's still open. With that in mind, here are 25 movie restaurants you can eat at today.
Katz's Delicatessen (NYC) from When Harry Met Sally
Founded in the 1880's, New York's Katz's Delicatessen is known for delicious menu items like pastrami and its top-notch corned beef. For movie and pop culture fans, the eatery has another claim to fame as well. Katz's Deli is the restaurant where Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) fakes an orgasm in the romcom classic "When Harry Met Sally."
The scene and restaurant are so iconic that Ryan and her costar Billy Crystal even revisited the spot for a 2025 Super Bowl commercial. Like Harry, Sally, and the shocked diners around them, you, too, can eat at Katz's Deli. Order one of their famous pastrami sandwiches, but it's probably a good idea to forgo the fake orgasm reenactment for the sake of the other customers.
Café des Deux Moulins (Paris, France) from Amélie
One of the most whimsical love stories ever filmed, "Amélie" is about an eccentric waitress in Paris who secretly begins doing good things for the people around her and ends up finding her soulmate. Many of the movie's scenes are set in Amélie Poulain's workplace, the Café des Deux Moulins.
You can eat or get a cup of coffee here in real life. Located in Paris' artistic Montmartre neighborhood, the restaurant serves up popular Paris café fare. It looks essentially the same as it does in the movie and they also display some iconic memorabilia. Of course, without director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's extreme angles and colorful filters, the place is less vivid and dramatic. Still, in Paris, even "ordinary" is beautiful.
Shalom Grill (Los Angeles, CA) from The Avengers
In the 2012 film "The Avengers," the titular superheroes celebrate their victory in the Battle of New York in one of best ways we can think of: enjoying a quiet, tasty meal. Featured in a post-credits scene, the meal takes place at a local shawarma place.
The franchise's fans can enjoy shawarma (a Middle Eastern dish of seasoned meat cooked on a vertical spit and served in a sandwich or wrap) at the same restaurant in real life. The only catch is that Shalom Grill is actually located in Los Angeles, not New York.
L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele (Naples, Italy) from Eat, Pray, Love
In a scene dear to our foodie hearts, Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) from "Eat, Pray, Love" savors a bite of freshly baked Neapolitan pizza and says, "I'm in love. I'm having a relationship with my pizza." Pizza tastes much better in Italy, and you can enjoy this perfect Margherita pizza at Naples institution l'Antica Pizzeria da Michele. Founded in 1870, the pizzeria follows traditional rules when it comes to preparation and ingredients, making its pizza worthy of a big screen moment with a megastar — not to mention inclusion in the Michelin Guide.
L Street Tavern (Boston, MA) from Good Will Hunting
"Good Will Hunting" is one of those movies that celebrates its setting as much as its characters. One of the best places to experience the Boston of Will (Matt Damon) and his pals is at the L Street Tavern, a real bar in the Southie neighborhood. The place has had a bit of a makeover in the decades since the film's release, but you can still sit in the same booth as Will and his friends. The tables even feature pictures and quotes from the movie.
If you're thirsty for authenticity, don't worry — L Street Tavern is a beloved neighborhood institution and was even named one of America's Best Bars in 2024 by USA Today.
New York Bar, Park Hyatt Hotel (Tokyo, Japan) from Lost in Translation
Located on the 52nd floor of the Park Hyatt Hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku neighborhood, the New York Bar can be an alienating place to visit as you stare out the windows from high above the city. This, of course, made it the perfect place for travelers and lost souls Bob (Bill Murray) and Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) to meet in the film "Lost in Translation."
You, too, can visit the New York Bar and stew in existential isolation, if that's your thing. Well, starting in October 2025 you can, as it's currently closed for renovations, at the timing of writing. Hopefully, the signature L.I.T. cocktail will still be on the menu when it reopens.
Gray's Papaya (New York City) from You've Got Mail
We love the whimsical portrayal of New York and charming enemies-to-friends-to-lovers romance in "You've Got Mail." A Facebook image shared by Gray's Papaya perfectly sums up the two, with a shot of protagonists Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) standing at the window counter, enjoying a chat and the eatery's famous hot dogs. In front of them, one of the restaurant's decorative labels is inscribed "We're Talking."
Gray's Papaya has been serving delicious hot dogs and fruit juice since 1973 and has had many fans over the years. For instance, Anthony Bourdain famously considered Gray's Papaya a second home. Only the eatery's flagship location at 2090 Broadway remains in Manhattan today. Luckily, this is the one featured in "You've Got Mail," along with other films, including "Die Hard With a Vengeance."
Bridges Restaurant (Danville, CA) from Mrs. Doubtfire
Despite its sign featuring prominently at the start of the legendary "Mrs. Doubtfire" dining scene, the chaos of watching Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) juggle his dual identities of himself and Mrs. Doubtfire over the course of a single meal makes it all too easy to forget the name of this classy Danville, California restaurant. But if you go to Bridges today, you'll certainly recognize its interior. Fans will also get a kick out of a Mrs. Doubtfire poster near the restrooms that bears Williams' signature and a personal message. Just a suggestion: Only make one reservation for yourself at a time.
Grandrestaurant Pupp (Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic)
Located in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, the Grandhotel Pupp is a stunning luxury hotel that's been featured in several films, including 2006's "Casino Royale." However, it might as well be a costar in the sweet 2006 romcom "Last Holiday," which features Queen Latifah as the shy Georgia Byrd, who dreams of visiting the Grandhotel Pupp to sample food cooked by the famous Chef Didier (Gérard Depardieu). When she gets a terminal medical diagnosis, she decides to make her dream come true.
You can eat at the Grandrestaurant Pupp, the hotel's restaurant, in real life too. Although it's not prepared by the fictional Chef Didier, the current menu is considered excellent by most guests , and the restaurant looks just as lavish as it does in the movies.
Carver Café (Damascus, Oregon) from Twilight
Twilight made Forks, Washington a famous town, but none of the movies were filmed there. Most Twilight movie locations you can visit are in British Columbia, Canada or Oregon, including Carver Café, Bella and her dad Charlie's favorite restaurant. You can see them eating here in the saga's first film, and Twilight author Stephanie Meyer even has a cameo as a customer working on her laptop, fittingly enough. You can grab a bite (of food, not necks!) at Carver Café in real life in Damascus, Oregon.
Polidor (Paris, France) from Midnight in Paris
Since 1845, the Polidor restaurant has been a favorite of Parisian poets, writers, and other diners of note. A mention in Ernest Hemingway's book "A Moveable Feast" made director Woody Allen choose it as a location in his 2011 film Midnight in Paris. In one notable scene, modern-day writer Gil (Owen Wilson) travels to the past and encounters Hemingway at one of the tables. However, when he inadvertently travels back to the present, Polidor is a laundromat.
Luckily, that's not the case in real life. You can still eat at Polidor today. Hemingway might even be there in spirit.
The Lighthouse Cafe (Hermosa Beach, CA) from La La Land
In a famous scene in the movie "La La Land," pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) takes budding love interest Mia (Emma Stone) to a jazz club, where he explains the ins and outs of his favorite music genre. The club is a real place, and not just any place. Located in L.A. suburb Hermosa Beach, The Lighthouse Cafe has been serving up drinks, food, and music since 1949 and is an important venue in jazz history. The club still regularly hosts performances, so fans of the movie who visit might just end up falling in love with jazz, too.
Kansas City Barbeque (San Diego, CA) from Top Gun
As of this writing, San Diego restaurant Kansas City Barbeque proudly calls itself "the home of 'Top Gun' sleazy bar scenes." The affiliation with the iconic action/bromance movie doesn't stop there. The eatery is full of "Top Gun" posters, photos, and memorabilia — including the piano that Goose (Anthony Edwards) played — most of which was fortunately saved during a 2008 fire. Reviews tend to be mixed as far as the food goes, but Top Gun fans will come away more than satisfied.
La Sirenita (Los Angeles, CA) from Bridesmaids
Surprisingly, La Sirenita seems to have had no problem with appearing in the 2011 comedy "Bridesmaids," despite the fact that it's the setting of a notorious scene where bride-to-be Lillian (Maya Rudolph) and her wedding party all get food poisoning. That said, while fans of the movie may recognize the Los Angeles eatery, it's different from its portrayal in the movie in two key ways.
First, it serves Mexican food, not Brazilian. Most importantly, the restaurant doesn't cause any gastric-related embarrassments, nor is it responsible for the destruction of expensive wedding and bridesmaids dresses in real life.
Bar Vitelli (Savoca, Sicily) from The Godfather
As a destination, Sicily has a lot to offer: sweeping vistas, rich culture and history, delicious food ... and several actual locations from "The Godfather" that you can visit. One of these locations is Bar Vitelli. In the movie, this is the bar that belongs to the father of Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli), the woman Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) falls in love with. Today, you can have a drink and eat here. The food featured on the bar's official website looks mouthwatering, and reviews on sites like Google and Trip Advisor tend to back that up. Fans of the iconic film can even stay overnight, as the bar has its own hotel.
Parkview Diner (Brooklyn, NY) from Anora
Fans of 2025 best picture Oscar winner Anora will enjoy sitting for a meal at the Parkview Diner, which is featured in several scenes. Located in Brooklyn's Gravesend neighborhood, like much of the film, the restaurant doesn't make a big deal of its connection to Anora. Its online menu is strictly business. Then again, the classic diner fare it serves seems to be a star in its own right, garnering thousands of positive online reviews from customers.
The White Horse Pub (Shere, Surrey, U.K.) from The Holiday
In one swoon-worthy scene in the 2006 romcom "The Holiday," a lovelorn Graham (Jude Law) is surprised to find Amanda (Cameron Diaz) waiting for him at his local pub. You can visit this pub in real life and enjoy the romantic cottage feel.
Built in the 15th century, The White Horse Pub is located in the village of Shere in Surrey, United Kingdom. The interior still looks the same as it did in the movie, and, in addition to drinks, you'll find visually appealing pub food and breakfast items on the menu. A "meet cute" isn't guaranteed, but the pub does allow dogs, so there's a very good chance of "cute," at least.
Neptune's Net (Malibu, CA) from The Fast and the Furious
In "The Fast and The Furious," the first film in the franchise, Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) make a high-speed stop at seafood, burger, and taco joint Neptune's Net to grab a bite and discuss business. Located on Malibu's stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, the restaurant still looks like it does in the film.
Even if you're not a "Fast and Furious" fan, you'll enjoy the beachy atmosphere and view. In fact, the location and visual appeal of the restaurant have led to it featuring in a number of other films and TV shows, including "Point Break" and "Gossip Girl." There's even a video game version of it in "GTA V."
Mystic Pizza (Mystic, CT) from Mystic Pizza
Mystic Pizza is a bit of an unusual entry on this list. The restaurant inspired the movie that shares its name, but due to space and scheduling issues, the film was actually shot in a location nearby. Still, the restaurant is inextricably connected to the film that inspired it.
Released in 1988, the film "Mystic Pizza" brought even more customers to the Mystic Pizza pizzeria, which ended up having to open a second location to meet demands. Today, you can still visit the original Mystic Pizza that inspired the film at 56 West Main St. in Mystic, Connecticut.
Nobu (London, U.K.) from Notting Hill
In the movie "Notting Hill," everyday people and celebrities collide. The same can be said for the ever-trendy restaurant chain Nobu in London, making it a perfect place for megastar Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) and shy bookshop owner William Thacker (Hugh Grant) to have lunch.
You can eat at Nobu's iconic Old Park Lane location, too, and if you're not famous, that means you won't overhear fans sharing crude rumors about you like Anna does. On the other hand, maybe you'll agree with her that the tuna's really good.
Musso & Frank Grill (Los Angeles, CA) from Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
In Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) meet with casting agent Marvin Schwarz (Al Pacino) in an atmospheric old restaurant. The restaurant is none other than the Musso & Frank Grill, a legendary Hollywood eatery that's been serving celebrities since 1919. It's the perfect place to set some showbiz wheeling and dealing.
Many celebs eat here and have even influenced the menu. This was the first U.S. restaurant to serve fettuccine Alfredo – an Italian food that isn't actually Italian – after Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, who tried it in Italy, asked the chef to make it. You can still try it here today.
Jackson Hole Diner (Queens, NY) from Goodfellas
Fans of old diners or gangster movies – or both – should definitely consider visiting the Jackson Hole in Astoria, Queens. Built in 1952, it was originally known as the Airline Diner due to its proximity to LaGuardia Airport. When it was bought by the Jackson Hole Diner chain a few decades later, the new owners fortunately kept its retro look, including the original sign.
This notable sign is featured in the movie "Goodfellas" in a scene where Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) steal a truck. The diner has been featured in the show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and the cover of the Stray Cats album "Gonna Ball."
Bistrot La Renaissance (Paris, France) from Inglorious Basterds
Its early 20th century interior makes Bistrot La Renaissance look like a version of a Paris café right out of a movie, which is why several movies have been filmed here, including Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds." This is the café where Shoshanna Dreyfus (Mélanie Laurent) rejects Frederick Zoller (Daniel Brühl)'s friendly advances and finds out he's a war hero. Built in 1904, the bistro's cinematic history goes back a lot farther, though. In fact, according to set designer Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, Tarantino actually knew about Bistrot la Renaissance because he saw it in the 1984 film "Le Sang des Autres."
Newton Food Centre (Newton Circus, Singapore) from Crazy Rich Asians
Newton Food Centre isn't a single restaurant but a large outdoor food market. The exuberant way it's used to welcome Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) to Singapore in
"Crazy Rich Asians" makes it an iconic movie eatery.
In real life, a trip here is more than worth it. You'll find over 80 stalls offering delicious local specialties. Of course, no spot would be worthy of inclusion in "Crazy Rich Asians" if there wasn't some luxury element, so you'll find three of the market's stalls listed in the Michelin Guide.
Pat & Lorraine's Coffee Shop (Los Angeles) from Reservoir Dogs
Possibly the most relatable movie restaurant scene is in "Reservoir Dogs," where the team of ne'er-do-wells has a debate about tipping. The scene was actually shot in a real restaurant – Pat & Lorraine's Coffee Shop, located in Los Angeles.
Since the film's 1992 debut, prices have gone up, as has the average acceptable percentage for tipping. There are even new dilemmas now, like whether you should be tipping at a fast food restaurant. However, fans will be happy to know that, through it all, the general look of Pat & Lorraine's has remained pretty much the same.