The Famous Chef Who Made The Namesake Dish In Ratatouille So Iconic

The Academy Award-winning film's producer, Brad Lewis, challenged Thomas Keller to come up with an elegant version of ratatouille, the late-summer dish combining tomatoes, eggplant, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, garlic and herbs, often served as an appetizer. Chef Marc Murphy recommends ratatouille as an essential for learning French cooking, but mostly because cutting up all those vegetables helps teach knife skills. To turn the peasant dish into something that would literally send the critic's eyes popping, Keller adapted a version of a dish created by Parisian chef Michel Guerard, confit byaldi, for which the vegetables are sliced paper thin. Keller stacked the vegetables into a sculptural sensation with two different sauces. Unsurprisingly, the dish was a hit both on and off-screen.

The technicolor dish may not have been the only way Keller was represented on screen. Chef Zakary Pelaccio, a former member of The French Laundry's kitchen staff, told Grub Street that Remy, the rat voiced by comedian Patton Owalt, had much of Keller's work ethic. "The way Remy slices the ingredients, the way each is considered and handled as if it matters as much as the dish as a whole — that's Keller."

Unfortunately, you're unlikely to see either Keller or Remy's knife skills up close. But you can get close to that unique experience at Le Petit Chef. At more than 85 locations around the world, the restaurant projects images of a tiny French-accented animated chef onto every plate using 3D projection technology. The one thing they don't have on the menu? Ratatouille.