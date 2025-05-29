12 Absolute Best Night Markets In The U.S.

From sizzling street food to vibrant cultural showcases, night markets across the U.S. are changing what a night out means to people. Grabbing a bite to eat at these community-focused events instantly becomes a next-level dining experience filled with entertainment, local culture, and bold flavors. Here, under the enchanting glow of string lights and twinkling stars, you can embrace your inner foodie by sampling a wide array of culinary feats. Often, local fare and international cuisine are celebrated at these nighttime gatherings, especially since these kinds of affairs have a rich Asian history.

Thus, global street eats such as Filipino BBQ skewers, Korean corn dogs, and Taiwanese bubble tea might be on the menu, along with American-style barbecue, Mexican cuisine, Tex-Mex, soul food, and a variety of sweets. What's more, many of the events have beer gardens, wine and beer tents, or other spirits available for you to pair with your selected eats. In addition to all this food and drink, market-goers can shop for artisanal goods and handmade crafts while enjoying live music, street performers, and family-friendly activities. So, if you are looking for something a little different to get into this summer, then why not head on over to the nearest night market to spice things up? And to help, here are the absolute best night markets in the U.S. to add to your to-do list.