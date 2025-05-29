12 Absolute Best Night Markets In The U.S.
From sizzling street food to vibrant cultural showcases, night markets across the U.S. are changing what a night out means to people. Grabbing a bite to eat at these community-focused events instantly becomes a next-level dining experience filled with entertainment, local culture, and bold flavors. Here, under the enchanting glow of string lights and twinkling stars, you can embrace your inner foodie by sampling a wide array of culinary feats. Often, local fare and international cuisine are celebrated at these nighttime gatherings, especially since these kinds of affairs have a rich Asian history.
Thus, global street eats such as Filipino BBQ skewers, Korean corn dogs, and Taiwanese bubble tea might be on the menu, along with American-style barbecue, Mexican cuisine, Tex-Mex, soul food, and a variety of sweets. What's more, many of the events have beer gardens, wine and beer tents, or other spirits available for you to pair with your selected eats. In addition to all this food and drink, market-goers can shop for artisanal goods and handmade crafts while enjoying live music, street performers, and family-friendly activities. So, if you are looking for something a little different to get into this summer, then why not head on over to the nearest night market to spice things up? And to help, here are the absolute best night markets in the U.S. to add to your to-do list.
BeChinatown Night Market – San Francisco, California
The BeChinatown Night Market in San Francisco, California, is definitely one for the books with its array of traditional Chinese and Asian cuisine. Going strong since 2023, the BeChinatown Night Market offers flavorful eats such as skewers, dim sum, Peking duck wraps, bubble tea, and other delicious regional street fare. Plus, there is always a nice selection of sweets, including mochi donuts and desserts, egg tarts, and more, thanks to beloved local institutions like AA Bakery and Dragon Papa Dessert. This affair is held on the second Friday of the month and typically runs through October.
Though the food is definitely the focus of this monthly event, this night market is more than just a pleasant night out with drinks, food, and a streamlined paying system. Attendees get to experience over 40 food vendors, a beer garden, and peruse ample merchandise. And thanks to festival-like vibes and the celebration of Chinese heritage, visitors can also marvel at live lion dances, listen to traditional music, and partake in interactive fun such as fortune readings and calligraphy workshops. With its unforgettable culinary, lively atmosphere, and positive impact on this historic neighborhood, the BeChinatown Night Market delivers, making it one of the top night markets in the U.S. BeChinaTown Night Market is free to attend and goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Grant Avenue & Waverly Place, San Francisco, CA, 94108
626 Night Market – Arcadia, California
One of the best night markets in the U.S. is none other than the 626 Night Market. Not only does this particular night market offer a unique and immersive culinary experience, but it also shines a light on local culture and the surrounding community. Since 2012, the 626 Night Market (named after the San Gabriel Valley area code) has been drawing in the masses and is now one of the largest Asian-themed night markets in the nation.
Every year from May to September, this market is held at multiple locations throughout California. But the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, is arguably the most popular venue and is where thousands of attendees can sample incredible eats and delve deep into a traditional-style Asian night market. With over 250 vendors, there is a wide range of dishes, including Taiwanese popcorn chicken, Chinese bao buns, Japanese rice balls, and fusion fare such as ramen burgers and pho tacos.
The 626 Night Market also has a diverse entertainment lineup, which showcases traditional folk dance, modern K-pop, and EDM performances. Visitors can also appreciate various art installations, merchandise from local small businesses, and adult beverages. On select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., the 626 Night Market does charge a nominal admission fee (however, children ages 3 and under get in free).
Multiple locations
Northern Liberties Night Market – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Yet another top-tier night market in the U.S. is the Northern Liberties Night Market in Philadelphia. Located in the lively Northern Liberties neighborhood, this market is a food truck extravaganza that offers a little bit of everything on the fourth Thursday of the month in May, July, and September. With over 20 rotating culinary experiences on wheels, attendees of this night market can savor gourmet lobster rolls, Korean tacos, heavenly slices of pizza, and artisanal grilled sandwiches. This particular market also has local breweries and drinking establishments serving up beers, mixed drinks, wine, and other spirits.
Besides a diverse culinary lineup and a myriad of evening drinks, the Northern Liberties Night Market has ample live entertainment to solidify its almost block party vibes. With DJs, local artists, dancers, and even marching bands, the City of Brotherly Love does not disappoint with this night market. There are also local businesses that come out to showcase their merchandise. And since this community-focused event has a wealth of family- and pet-friendly activities, you can bring your fur babies and kids for an all-around amazing night out. The Northern Liberties Night Market goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., is free to attend, and is pay-as-you-go.
northernlibertiesnightmarket.com
North 2nd St (between W Laurel St and Fairmount Ave), Philadelphia, PA 19123
Atlanta International Night Market – Atlanta, Georgia
The Atlanta International Night Market (AINM) has also been making quite a name for itself. Since 2016, this market has made it its mission to celebrate more than 100 international communities and their culture, as well as their delicious cuisines. As a result, AINM is a wonderful option due to its culinary variety and over 120 vendors. And favorites such as Indian curries, Japanese mochi, Thai street food, authentic Mexican dishes, soul food, and Caribbean jerk chicken are always standouts at this market.
Moreover, the AINM is the place to be for Brazilian dance performances, handcrafted African jewelry and artisan goods, plus local art, live music of all genres, talent shows, as well as other entertainment. The AINM actually provides the perfect opportunity to experience a wealth of cultures and their creativity, whether it's through sampling culinary delicacies, shopping, or enjoying meaningful cultural exchanges and various forms of storytelling. This market is a family-friendly affair. And 2025's AINM is at Chamblee City Hall in Atlanta. Admission is free for this extraordinary two-day event, which starts at 5 p.m. and goes to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28.
3518 Broad St, Chamblee, GA 30341
TPD Night Market – Orlando, Florida
The TPD (Thornton Park District) Night Market in Orlando, Florida, should also be on your foodie to do list. With weekly night markets that take place at iconic downtown locations, the TPD Night Market is a constantly evolving festival that shines a spotlight on the cultural diversity of Orlando and celebrates its regional cuisine along side globally-inspired street food. At this pop-up adventure, local artists, creatives, food trucks, and other small businesses take to the forefront.
Local favorites here are the House of Mofos, which serves up Puerto Rican cuisine, The Pizza Slut with its mouthwatering pies, and Kappy's with its heavenly cheesesteaks. Several vendors offer wine, beer, mixed drinks, and a wide selection of sweet treats, too, which can be savored while seated, thanks to the park bench-style seating. Additionally, at this market, live DJs, music, and vendors selling local artisan goods are a part of the experience, too. With lively and multicultural vibes, the TPD market is fun for the whole family and will leave you feeling happily full. Every Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., this night market is open to the public and is a great way to experience Orlando's food scene.
431 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
Asian Night Market – Houston, Texas
Over in Texas, the Asian Night Market is another renowned event that happens every two months on the weekends and highlights both Asian and Asian American cultures. Here, a lovely spread of authentic and fusion-style eats is one of the main reasons to make it out to this market. Typically held in the Museum District in Houston (or outdoor venues such as the Little Saigon Plaza Houston), this market is an open-air festival that honors its roots and transforms the area. With over 70 vendors, creative types, and community partners at the helm, the Asia Night Market offers attendees an amazing night out that celebrates the dynamic cultural landscape of H-Town.
At this market, hungry folks can sample a truly eclectic mix of flavors. Plus, local favorites like burger-chan, Mama Marie's Filipino Soul Food, and Dumpling Haus are market staples that offer a variety of dishes, including Korean-inspired burgers and traditional Filipino fare. Plus, there are all kinds of live performances, ranging from K-pop and Bollywood to hip-hop dance shows and even sumo wrestling. Interactive experiences such as mahjong games, a Diwali fun fair, and other activities are a part of the fun at this festival, as well. And general admission is free.
facebook.com/AsianMarketHoustonTX
11502 Hughes Rd, Houston, TX 77089
May's Night Market – St. Louis, Missouri
May's Night Market in St. Louis is a recurring affair held at City Foundry. This particular night market is unique, however, as it takes place at a local food hall. And even though food is an integral part of these festivities, the purpose of the event is to bring attention to local businesses and to create a lively setting for shopping. That said, May's Night Market has earned a spot on the list of the absolute best night markets in the U.S. because it offers the three Cs — culture, cuisine, and community. City Foundry still allows for an open-air experience that is buzzing with energy, creativity, and diverse culinary delights.
Speaking of the cuisine, this market is a foodie's dream come true, thanks to its global lineup of Senegalese, Korean, Argentinian, and Indian street food. This local celebration also has countless dessert offerings and drink options. As a result, May's Night Market offers attendees a remarkable dining experience from start to finish. Plus, with dozens of retail vendors at the May's Night Market, attendees can shop for all kinds of goods, art, vintage fashion, and other merchandise. And to top it all off, this market stays on brand with ample live entertainment options for all ages. May's Night Market has no admission fee and goes from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The next event is scheduled for June 16.
cityfoundrystl.com/news/mays-night-market
3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, MO 63110
Asian Night Market – Las Vegas, Nevada
For foodies in the Las Vegas area, the Asian Night Market, which is organized by the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and OCA Las Vegas, is a must. Here, attendees will find an over-the-top celebration of the diversity of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures and a deliciously curated blend of cuisines. Unsurprisingly, the food is what draws many market-goers to this cultural event, and with 50-plus vendors offering yummy eats from Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Korea, and Thailand, it is not hard to see why.
So, if you have been craving a culinary tour of Asia that offers entertainment and family-friendly experiences, including a carnival area, then the Asian Night Market in Las Vegas is absolutely for you. With everything from BBQ skewers and ramen to boba tea, island-style lunches, and more, this night market is another fan favorite. The Asian Night Market also features traditional and contemporary cultural performances, including martial arts, taiko drumming, and Polynesian dances, making this savory food event entertaining and educational, as well. It is worth noting that this inclusive and community-focused event has already come and gone this year. But, by all means, mark your calendar and try to purchase tickets in advance for next year's festivities. The Asian Night Market is a two-day event that happens annually at the M Resort Spa and Casino from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
12300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Henderson, NV 89044
Milwaukee Night Market – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Night Market is also one of the absolute best night markets in the U.S. This open-air festival happens four times each summer, on select Wednesdays, and transforms the downtown area of Milwaukee into a wondrous event that is all about promoting diversity, creativity, and inclusivity. With 100-plus vendors, which includes a large percentage of woman-owned businesses, various eats ranging from American fare and Asian cuisine to Mexican street food and authentic Greek dishes, plus more, the Milwaukee Night Market attendees will be glad they came.
Since 2014, this night market has offered quite the vibe, thanks to its lively setting with DJs, live music, street performances, and various forms of interactive entertainment. And in that respect, the Milwaukee Night Market feels more like a city-wide block party rather than just one more city event downtown. Overall, market-goers can do a little shopping, indulge in a multitude of culinary goodness, and spend some good old-fashioned quality time with their friends and family. The Milwaukee Night Market is free to attend from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and this year's dates are June 11th, July 16th, August 13th, and September 10th.
West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd St & Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Little Saigon Night Market – Westminster, California
One more widely recognized night market to add to your social calendar is the Little Saigon Night Market in Westminster, California. A staple event in Orange Country's Vietnamese community since 2011, here, attendees can explore a wealth of authentic Vietnamese street food and immerse themselves in the celebration of vibrant cultures. Held at the famous Asian Garden Mall, the Little Saigon Night Market is a culinary treat with exciting entertainment that happens every weekend, starting June 14th until August 31st. This flavorful affair runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and popular dishes that can be found here include grilled pork skewers, bánh khọt (crispy shrimp pancakes), seafood porridge, and bánh tráng nướng (Vietnamese rice paper pizza).
In addition to tasty eats, the Little Saigon Night Market has live music, Vietnamese ballads, and both traditional and modern dance performances. Plus, this cherished annual happening has free admission and parking. And, with an overall welcoming vibe, the Little Saigon Night Market is a true cultural destination that offers a genuine slice of Vietnam in Southern California.
littlesaigonnow.com/asian-garden-night-market
9200 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683
Boca Raton Night Market - Boca Raton, Florida
The Boca Raton Night Market in Florida, is also another event that should not be overlooked. Held in the Sanborn Square in this lively city's downtown district, palm-lined paths and ambient lighting create a warm, inviting vibe that makes evening strolls, shopping, and dining under the stars feel truly magical. Though this market is a newly added event to this city's calendar of events, it has definitely earned a reputation as one of the absolute best.
When it comes to eats, everything from gourmet popsicles, pizza, and authentic tacos to artisanal baked goods are available here. Regular vendors such as the Black Cat Bakery, Tulum Tacos, and Frios Gourmet Pops draw in the crowds each month. Besides culinary and cultural diversity being showcased at this market, local artisans and small businesses provide a unique shopping experience. Plus, live music and fun activities only add to this community-focused event. The Boca Raton Night Market happens every first Thursday of the month from October to May, starts at 6 p.m. and goes till about 9 p.m. and appeals to all ages. Admission is free.
72 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Queens Night Market – Queens, New York
The Queens Night Market in New York is a highly anticipated festival-like event that encapsulates the spirit of the city and all things New York-related. Held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, people flock to this night market for unforgettable street food and a wealth of fun. With more than 90 cultures being highlighted and over 100 local food vendors, attendees can expect to savor an abundance of global flavors, including authentic Cambodian, Guyanese, Peruvian, Taiwanese, Jamaican, and Colombian dishes — and all for an affordable price (as most eats have a price cap of $6 or less).
When it comes to libations, a variety of beers, wines, and ciders are available. The Queens Night Market also has countless cultural experiences, live entertainment, and local art for sale — providing the perfect opportunity to shop, eat, and enjoy the off-the-beaten-path vibe that the city of Queens is known for. The Queens Night Market is a two-part event that runs from April 12th to August 16th and from September 13th to October 25th. This celebration of diversity and heritage is free to attend and starts at 4 p.m. and goes to midnight on Saturdays.
4701 111th Street, Corona, NY 11368
Methodology
To curate this list of the best night markets in the U.S., we focused specifically on the diversity of the food being offered and the quality of entertainment available at each. Markets that highlighted local street food, regional specialties, and international flavors were deemed a cut above the rest.
Moreover, markets that provided a well-rounded, social, and engaging nighttime experience beyond just dining and that had positive feedback from prior attendees stood out to us. Ultimately, the above-mentioned night markets are more than city-sponsored food events and instead are vibrant cultural and culinary festivities that you do not want to miss if you are around or simply craving something more outside of the to-go box.