Your Tuna Tartare Is Missing These 15 Genius Ingredients
At its best, tuna tartare is the embodiment of pristine oceanic flavor and delicate texture. It's a dish that celebrates simplicity and the exquisite qualities of its star ingredient: the tuna itself. Having run a Japanese restaurant for around six years as the executive chef, I've encountered an array of superb cuts of tuna that were ultimately turned into delicious tartare. There is a variety of tuna species that are excellent for preparation. However, the most preferred are the three with the best texture, fat content, flavor, and color: yellowfin, bigeye, and bluefin. These species are well-known for their mild yet delectable flavor, meat with rich marbling, beautiful color, and succulent texture. Most sushi chefs favor using the bluefin tuna because of its highly-prized fatty, flavorful chutoro and otoro cuts— some of the best cuts you can use for tartare — for their mouthwatering flavor and tender texture.
Regardless of the species, the tuna itself must be either "sushi-grade" or "sashimi-grade", meaning that the fish meets specific quality standards for raw consumption. This term implies that the fish has gone through a meticulous process of handling, storage, and inspection to prevent the risk of foodborne illness.
When considering ingredients to pair in your tartare, you want to choose ones that won't mask the true tastes of the tuna. These 15 ingredients are fantastic, allowing you to savor the full flavor of the tuna while adding a touch of flair.
Yuzu kosho
Yuzu kosho is a Japanese condiment made from fermented green chili peppers, yuzu zest, and sea salt. It has a distinctive peppery, zingy flavor with a pleasant balance of heat, citrusy aroma, and subtle saltiness, which perfectly contrasts with the rich butteriness of tuna tartare. The condiment typically comes in paste form, making it incredibly easy to fold into the tartare mixture. Get ready for it to deliver an electric burst of bright, citrusy, aromatic flavor to the buttery tuna tartare in every spoonful!
You can find yuzu kosho at most Asian grocers in two varieties: green and red. Green yuzu kosho is the most common and spicy, made from unripened green yuzu citrus and green chili peppers. Red yuzu kosho, on the other hand, consists of ripened yellow yuzu and red chilies. It's slightly less spicy than the green and has a more fragrant aroma. Depending on your spice preference, feel free to choose either one — both pair excellently with tuna tartare.
Calabrian chili paste
Calabrian chili paste, also known as the "bomba di Calabria" in Italy, is a perfect ingredient to incorporate into tuna tartare if you're looking to add a touch of spice. This delectable chili paste is made from crushed Calabrian chili peppers, olive oil, sea salt, and vinegar, creating a unique blend of smoky, spicy, slightly fruity flavors. The heat of the chili paste will perfectly complement the freshness and fatty flavors of the tuna and transport you to the white sandy beaches and ancient cities of the beautiful Italian region of Calabria.
Incorporating the hot pepper paste into your tuna tartare is effortless. All you need to do is open a jar and add a spoonful into your minced tuna mixture. It's generally considered spicier than a jalapeño pepper, with a Scoville heat rating of 25,000 to 40,000, so add only a teaspoon at a time until you reach your desired spice level. Garnish before serving with a drizzle of olive oil and pair it with Ina Garten's favorite arugula salad or toasted sourdough bread.
Capers
Capers aren't just for Bobby Flay's favorite chicken dish — this staple pantry ingredient is also an excellent match for tuna tartare. For those who don't know, capers are preserved, unopened flower buds that have a bright, salty, acidic, and slightly floral flavor. Their sharp, savory taste is often compared to green olives but with a less oily quality.
You can find capers at most standard grocery stores, either packed in olive oil, salt, or water; all varieties work great in tuna tartare. To incorporate capers, start by rinsing them under cold water to remove any excess brine or salt. This step is crucial to prevent overpowering the delicate flavors of the raw tuna. If you're using salt-packed capers, give them a more thorough rinse and a short soak (5 to 10 minutes) to mellow their intensity.
Afterward, you can either finely mince, roughly chop, or mix them in whole, especially if you have small capers like the nonpareil variety. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and freshly ground black pepper, and then you're good to go.
Citrus
Incorporating citrus is one of the easiest ways to elevate your tuna tartare. You can take various routes, such as adding a splash of lemon juice, grating in orange zest, or mixing in minced lime. But if you want to think outside the box, consider infusing a bit more creativity.
A wide range of citrus fruits is readily available at most standard American grocery stores, including Meyer lemons, key limes, and navel oranges. Beyond the well-known varieties, keep an eye out for unique gems like the fragrant ruby grapefruit. Its juicy, reddish-pink flesh can be a delightful addition to tuna tartare — just simply segment it from the skin, mince it, and mix it in. As winter winds down, the sweet sumo orange begins to appear at farmers' markets. The sumos have intensely sweet, fruity flesh and fragrant zest, which are perfect for enhancing tuna tartare. If you're looking to add a touch of tartness, consider squeezing a tangelo to add some brightness. This tangerine and pomelo hybrid is typically available from late fall to the end of spring, providing a distinctive citrus flavor.
Truffle
No other ingredient will elevate a dish more than a pile of freshly shaved truffles. For those who haven't tasted the luxurious fungi before, they have a complex, earthy, and musky flavor with a nutty and oaky aroma. A little can go a long way, and for many people, it's an acquired taste — so if you're planning to serve a truffle tuna tartare at your next dinner party, be sure to check if everyone enjoys its pungent goodness.
You can find two types of fresh truffles for sale at most specialty markets: white and black. White truffles are the most prized variety due to their limited availability. These truffles possess a lighter, more subtle aroma with a lovely garlicky and creamy taste. Black truffles, on the other hand, are more widely available and affordable compared to their expensive counterparts. Black truffles have a robust, earthy aroma with subtle hints of toasted nuts. They are typically used in cooked preparations like sauces and oils, whereas white truffles are shaved directly onto the dish before serving to preserve their delicate flavor. Each one would work equally well in tuna tartare.
If you can't find fresh truffles or simply prefer not to spend a fortune, there are plenty of budget-friendly truffle-infused products regularly available at most grocery stores. You can find truffle-infused oil, salt, and compound butter. Whether they're freshly shaved or infused into an oil, truffles are a fantastic way to liven up your tuna tartare.
Sesame oil
Another genius ingredient your tuna tartare is missing is a drizzle of sesame oil. Commonly used in East Asian cuisine to add complexity and depth to dishes, sesame oil can be found at most standard grocery stores and Asian supermarkets. You'll likely encounter two different options: regular and toasted — which is made from toasted sesame seeds to create a deeper, darker, more flavorful, and aromatic oil. It's typically used to enhance the flavor of dishes, whereas regular is made from raw sesame seeds and used in cooking. It has a milder flavor, lighter color, and lower smoke point. Be sure to pick up a bottle of toasted sesame oil as it will give your tuna tartare a more pronounced nutty flavor and aroma.
Use the oil sparingly since it can be quite strong; you'll only need a tablespoon or so to flavor about a pound of tuna tartare. Garnish it with some sesame seeds and sliced scallions to include a bit of crunchiness and freshness.
Bottarga
Bottarga is a traditional Italian delicacy made from dried and salted fish roe (typically mullet), and can pair well with bluefin tuna or swordfish. The roe is kept in its egg sack, where it's heavily salted and undergoes a drying process that, depending on the size, can take several weeks or months. The result is a silky smooth texture and deeply concentrated, salty, umami-rich flavor. It can be used to garnish over a variety of dishes like pasta, rice, pizza, and, most importantly, tuna tartare.
Bottarga is sold at Italian specialty markets or online. Grate it with a microplane over your plated tuna tartare. Bottagra is a beautiful light orange color that will flawlessly complement a bluefin tuna tartare. To give some contrast to the salty, fishy flavor, try garnishing it with minced parsley and a few lemon wedges
Nuts
Craving a bit of crunchiness in your tuna tartare? If so, you might want to add a handful of chopped nuts. While it might sound like a bit of a bizarre option, nuts provide a satisfying crunch that perfectly complements the soft and chewy texture of raw tuna. You can give them a rough chop on the cutting board for a coarse texture or blitz them in the food processor for a delicate, powdery consistency.
There's a wide variety of nuts to choose from that harmonize well with the tuna flavor. Pine nuts offer a subtle, buttery taste; if you're looking for a richer, nuttier flavor, try walnuts. Pistachios are another great option that adds a unique, earthy flavor and salty, umami taste. Plus, they'll provide their beautiful green color to the tartare. Whichever nut you choose, consider roasting them for a few minutes in the oven to release their aromatic and flavorful oils.
Fresh herbs
Tuna tartare is a prime example of when you should be using fresh herbs instead of dried herbs. Tartare is known for its vibrant flavor and delicate texture — something dried herbs lack. Fresh herbs will provide a nuanced flavor, color, and texture, without overpowering the dish.
There's a variety of fresh herbs that pair well with tuna tartare. You can stick to the basics and add in torn bits of basil, minced parsley, or thinly sliced scallions. Alternatively, you can consider fresh herbs you haven't tackled in the kitchen yet. Head to your nearest Asian supermarket and pick up a bundle of shiso leaves, an herb commonly used in Japanese cuisine. It has a distinct curry-like, earthy taste with notes of cumin, mint, and cilantro. Or you can grab the herb widely used in Korean cuisine, perilla. While related to shiso, perilla has a more pronounced mint and basil flavor. Not into shiso and perilla? Try adding finely chopped dill to the mix instead. It's bright, herbaceous, and its slightly citrus flavor goes exceptionally well with the richness of raw tuna.
Crème fraîche
If you have leftover homemade crème fraîche from this Buckwheat Crepes recipe, try switching things up and including it in your tuna tartare. If you haven't come across crème fraîche before, it's just a thickened sour cream but with a higher fat content and a richer, but slightly less tangy flavor. You can find it at cheese shops and most standard grocery stores.
Crème fraîche will add a pleasant creaminess to your tuna tartare. The silky smooth texture will give a nice contrast to the firm texture of the tuna, and it can be either incorporated directly into the tartare mixture or used as a garnish. To advance it to the next level, try whipping it with a whisk or handheld mixer for a lighter texture; garnish with minced chives and a squeeze of lime juice to cut through the richness.
Nori
Sometimes, a bit of crumbled nori is all your tuna tartare is missing to pack it with a delicious, savory, salty flavor. This umami-boosting ingredient is a pantry staple you should always have on hand, especially when you're whipping up a batch of tuna tartare. Since nori is harvested from the sea, it has a naturally sweet, salty taste with a delicate aroma. The umami-rich flavor of the nori will impeccably complement the fresh and delicate flavor of the tuna tartare. You can easily find it at most standard grocery stores, being sold in large sheets or snack packs.
Of course, you can crumble it with your hands directly into the bowl or use this creative hack to grind it into a fine powder to make the ultimate umami topping. The deep black color of the nori will provide a pleasant contrast to the vibrant red color of the bluefin tuna tartare.
Aged cheese
Aged cheeses are a fantastic way to elevate your tuna tartare to new heights. Grab a block of Parmigiano-Reggiano, a sturdy microplane, and grate it over your batch. The sharp, salty, nutty flavor of the cheese will provide a lovely contrast to the buttery taste of the tuna tartare. If you desire a slightly sweet flavor and a creamier texture, consider grating in a bit of pecorino cheese instead.
You aren't limited to just Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino. There is a variety of aged cheeses that make a delicious addition to tuna tartare. Next time you're chatting with your local cheesemonger, ask them to wrap up a slice of gorgonzola, stracciatella di burrata, or a well-aged goat cheese. From the pungent gorgonzola to the creamy stracciatella, these aged cheeses offer a wide range of flavors and textures that will enhance the fresh and rich tastes of the tuna tartare.
Ponzu
Ponzu is a popular Japanese dipping condiment typically served alongside shabu-shabu, tempura, gyoza, and grilled meats. Known for its salty, sweet, and citrusy flavor, the sauce is made from a combination of citrus juices, soy sauce, mirin, bonito flakes, kombu, and rice wine vinegar. Ponzu's citrus and salty taste creates a delightful balance with the richness of the tuna.
Ponzu is typically sold at Japanese grocery stores. However, it can be easily made at home with this delicious Ponzu Sauce With Daikon Recipe from the Tasting Table. Depending on your taste preferences, simply add about a tablespoon to your tartare mixture and mix well. To elevate it further, try adding ground sesame seeds for a bit of nutty flavor and a dollop of wasabi for a hint of spiciness. Aside from adding it to your tuna tartare, there are numerous ways you can use ponzu in your cooking, such as a marinade for meats or drizzling over a batch of fish and chips.
Olive oil
Olive oil is an essential kitchen ingredient that conquers various tasks, including serving as the ideal fat for sautéing, creating flavorful pasta sauce, achieving a golden brown roast on a simple tray of vegetables, and, of course, enhancing the taste of tuna tartare. Well-known for its delicious, fatty, and fruity flavor, olive oil enhances the rich, buttery flavor of the tuna, especially when combined with citrus, fresh herbs, and other seasonings. Additionally, it prevents oxidation of the tuna, ensuring its beautiful color remains bright and pink.
When shopping for the perfect bottle of olive oil for your tuna tartare, its quality is crucial. High-quality extra virgin olive oil is usually pressed soon after harvesting, ensuring it retains a fresh and vibrant flavor. These olive oils tend to have a more intense, full-bodied, fruity, and often spicy flavor compared to lower-quality, cheaper options. Once you have found the right bottle, just add a drizzle into your tuna tartare mixture, plate it up, and you're good to go!
Caviar
Caviar is more than just a fancy garnish; it's another genius ingredient that your tartare is definitely missing. For those unfamiliar, caviar is a treasured delicacy made from salt-cured fish roe, particularly from the cold-water fish, sturgeon. Often described as the "breath of the sea," caviar boasts a fishy, salty flavor with a delicious buttery and creamy texture. Of course, caviar can be quite expensive, especially if you're buying the white gold caviar that can cost over $10,000 — however, the burst of briny, salty flavor from caviar paired with the fattiness of tuna tartare will have you forgetting about the price tag in no time.
Although you don't have to splurge on the highest-end caviar varieties like Iranian beluga or osetra, many more affordable options won't break the bank. For an inexpensive selection, check out your local specialty grocery stores, as they often carry budget-friendly salmon or whitefish varieties.
Whether it's salmon or sturgeon caviar, both should be incorporated into tuna tartare after it's fully minced and mixed. If you would like an elegant presentation, use a biscuit cutter to create a uniform base of tuna tartare, then top it with a thin layer of caviar. Avoid adding any additional garnishes so you don't mask the delectable flavors.