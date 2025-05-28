Your Tuna Tartare Is Missing These 15 Genius Ingredients

At its best, tuna tartare is the embodiment of pristine oceanic flavor and delicate texture. It's a dish that celebrates simplicity and the exquisite qualities of its star ingredient: the tuna itself. Having run a Japanese restaurant for around six years as the executive chef, I've encountered an array of superb cuts of tuna that were ultimately turned into delicious tartare. There is a variety of tuna species that are excellent for preparation. However, the most preferred are the three with the best texture, fat content, flavor, and color: yellowfin, bigeye, and bluefin. These species are well-known for their mild yet delectable flavor, meat with rich marbling, beautiful color, and succulent texture. Most sushi chefs favor using the bluefin tuna because of its highly-prized fatty, flavorful chutoro and otoro cuts— some of the best cuts you can use for tartare — for their mouthwatering flavor and tender texture.

Regardless of the species, the tuna itself must be either "sushi-grade" or "sashimi-grade", meaning that the fish meets specific quality standards for raw consumption. This term implies that the fish has gone through a meticulous process of handling, storage, and inspection to prevent the risk of foodborne illness.

When considering ingredients to pair in your tartare, you want to choose ones that won't mask the true tastes of the tuna. These 15 ingredients are fantastic, allowing you to savor the full flavor of the tuna while adding a touch of flair.