The Extra Sheet Pan Step You Should Take When Roasting Crispy Vegetables

Roasting has a seemingly magical ability to turn even the most mundane veggies into something spectacular. There are a couple of mistakes that can happen when roasting vegetables, but if you perfect the technique, this cooking method helps intensify flavors and adds complexity, even when using nothing but some olive oil and salt and pepper. You can even skip the oil and dry roast the vegetables for a more concentrated flavor. While you want to avoid overflowing the pan, which traps steam and prevents the perfect crisp, preheating the sheet pan is an extra step to ensure your vegetables roast evenly and develop a crisp exterior.

This extra step ensures your vegetables brown and crisp up on all sides. Simply place the sheet pan in the oven while it is preheating and allow it to heat up as you prepare your vegetables. When the vegetables are added to the hot pan, you will be rewarded with a sizzle. Preheating the pan and placing it on the middle rack of the oven are your best chances for perfectly crispy vegetables.