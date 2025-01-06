The Ultimate Way To Cut Vegetables For A More Balanced Salad

Some vegetables have different textures than others, so keep this in mind when choosing which veggies to add to your shaved salad. Brussels sprouts and cabbage are great here, as well as carrots and celery. You can even add fruits like apples which can be easily shaved, but you might want to peel them first so that no solo skin pieces end up in your salad.

If you have a mandoline, you'll want to use it for the easiest way to shave the ingredients, but you don't need to go buy one. A vegetable peeler will work just fine for a number of veggies, and if you're looking for uses for that cheese grater, shaving veggies is a good one. Most large cheese graters have a variety of serrated options, so you can choose how you want to shave the veggies. Some even have a planer, which is a sharp edge designed similarly to a vegetable peeler. If you're careful, you can use a knife, but only do so with an extremely sharp one so it gets an even, effortless slice. Dress and toss your salad (consider using your hands instead of tongs to do so), and it will be good to go!