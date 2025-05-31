The Only Addition You Need For A Superior McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

The history of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish starts in the mid-1960s, when the classic sandwich was initially introduced as a way of picking up declining sales during the annual Catholic season of Lent. It's remained a menu staple at the fast food joint ever since, and a favorite of many patrons, but these days, there are tons of clever hacks and tricks out there to bring even more flavor to the Filet-O-Fish. In fact, if you want an instant burst of tanginess, just ask for added pickles.

The Filet-O-Fish is nothing complicated — just a crispy Alaskan cod fillet, tartar sauce, and a slice of cheese between a couple of buns. The addition of pickles keeps things simple, but it works so well with the established ingredients. The pickles are a bright, acidic addition that perfectly complements the rich cheese and heavier breaded patty, plus tartar sauce often contains pickles or relish, so sliced pickles are a seamless addition. There won't be any extra charge for this kind of add-on, either, as it's a simple request available in the McDonald's app for free.