Plant These Flowers Next To Your Tomatoes For A Pest-Free Garden

You've ordered your fruit and vegetable plants online from the best suppliers, you've prepared your soil, and you've made a plan for how you're going to get the most out of your summer vegetable garden. When you're putting in the hard work required to create a fruitful harvest, it's important to protect your garden from bugs and other animals that would love nothing more than to chow down on the fruits of your labor — particularly your hard-earned, juicy tomatoes. Thankfully, you can brighten up your garden and keep pests away at the same time.

Marigolds aren't just a cute flower that can add pretty red, orange, and yellow hues to your garden — they can actually help keep garden pests like nematodes, hornworms, squash bugs, and even deer away from tomatoes. The reason marigolds work so well to keep tomato-loving pests at bay is simple: Their stems and leaves emit a strong smell that many insects and animals, including squirrels and rabbits (two other tomato thieves), can't stand. Best of all, placing marigolds near your tomatoes and other plants is a fairly simple process, as is caring for them. And they even grow nicely next to other companion plants that lend their own pest-repelling powers to your vegetable garden.