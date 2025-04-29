This Defunct Vintage Fast Food Chain Had One Of The Most Horrifying Mascots We've Ever Seen

Fast food and mascots go hand-in-hand, like ketchup and mustard or burgers and buns. But every once and awhile, companies miss the mark and come up with some disturbing abomination of a character. Some of these mascots are more likely to fuel nightmares than help get customers hungry. There have been some well known mascots that were just too weird to last, like Domino's Noid or Quiznos' Spongmonkeys. Perhaps the most disturbing mascot was for the now-defunct regional fast food chain called the Doggie Diner.

Its mascot was a 10-foot-high disembodied dog head, specifically a dachshund, with bug eyes, baggy skin, and a creepy smile. Some versions of it had a purplish red coloring that made the canine look as if it was hyperventilating. Even the whimsical puffy chef's hat and bow tie couldn't offset the ghastliness of its visage. The Doggie Diner and its disturbing dachshund were born in 1948 in Oakland. The chain specialized in — no surprise — hot dogs. Although the business went belly up in 1986, the mascot is still around the Bay area and has become something of an icon.