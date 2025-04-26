This Ground Meat Combo Gives Your Burgers A Spicy Kick With Only One Extra Step

Let's be honest: Burgers are a near-perfect food. But that doesn't mean they can't use a glow-up every now and then. If you are looking to take your backyard grilling game from basic to smokin', there is one spicy little secret worth whispering into your ground beef: Mexican chorizo.

Yes, we are talking about that brick red, paprika-stained, flavor bomb sausage that practically sizzles with personality. When mixed into your burger meat, chorizo delivers juicy, fatty, umami-soaked glory in every bite. And the best part? It only takes one extra step.

Let's break it down. Mexican chorizo (not to be confused with its firmer Spanish cousin) is raw, crumbly, and usually made with pork, a heady blend of chili powders, vinegar, and garlic, and a generous helping of fat. That fat? It's your burger's best friend. It melts into the ground beef, keeping things juicy and tender while also infusing it with spicy depth and smoky complexity.

But don't go full chorizo, unless you like burgers that fall apart like a bad relationship. For optimal structure and flavor, mix one part chorizo to three parts ground beef. For example, if you're making four quarter-pound burgers, use about ¾ pound of 80/20 ground beef and ¼ pound of fresh Mexican chorizo. The 80/20 ratio (that's 80% lean, 20% fat) is your burger BFF — just lean enough to hold together, just fatty enough to handle that extra chorizo swagger.