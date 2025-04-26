This Ground Meat Combo Gives Your Burgers A Spicy Kick With Only One Extra Step
Let's be honest: Burgers are a near-perfect food. But that doesn't mean they can't use a glow-up every now and then. If you are looking to take your backyard grilling game from basic to smokin', there is one spicy little secret worth whispering into your ground beef: Mexican chorizo.
Yes, we are talking about that brick red, paprika-stained, flavor bomb sausage that practically sizzles with personality. When mixed into your burger meat, chorizo delivers juicy, fatty, umami-soaked glory in every bite. And the best part? It only takes one extra step.
Let's break it down. Mexican chorizo (not to be confused with its firmer Spanish cousin) is raw, crumbly, and usually made with pork, a heady blend of chili powders, vinegar, and garlic, and a generous helping of fat. That fat? It's your burger's best friend. It melts into the ground beef, keeping things juicy and tender while also infusing it with spicy depth and smoky complexity.
But don't go full chorizo, unless you like burgers that fall apart like a bad relationship. For optimal structure and flavor, mix one part chorizo to three parts ground beef. For example, if you're making four quarter-pound burgers, use about ¾ pound of 80/20 ground beef and ¼ pound of fresh Mexican chorizo. The 80/20 ratio (that's 80% lean, 20% fat) is your burger BFF — just lean enough to hold together, just fatty enough to handle that extra chorizo swagger.
Do you need more seasoning?
So, should you add more seasoning to chorizo before cooking? Surprisingly, no. Chorizo is already a spice cabinet in a sausage casing. It brings heat, garlic, vinegar tang, and plenty of salt to the table. Adding more seasoning can actually throw off the balance. The only exception? A small pinch of salt on the formed patties right before they hit the grill. That's it. No breadcrumbs, no egg, no overthinking.
Since chorizo is a little looser than beef, these burgers are best for grilling on a well-oiled grate or cast-iron skillet. Just don't overwork the meat — that's a one-way ticket to hockey puck town. Cook them medium for max juiciness, and let them rest before serving so the juices redistribute like good gossip at a barbecue.
Top with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, or a swipe of chipotle mayo for bonus points. But honestly, these burgers don't need a lot of extras. They are already the main character. So, next time you are staring down a bowl of plain ground beef, just remember: Chorizo's waiting in the wings, ready to turn your burger into a firecracker.