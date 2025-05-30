Make This Bun Request At McDonald's For An Even Better Sandwich
Maybe you like your McDonald's burger as it is: no muss, no fuss. There's nothing wrong with that. After all, a part of the chain's appeal is its consistency. Just think of the McDonald's super fan who has had thousands of Big Macs in his life (and he has no plans of stopping). Sometimes, though, you just need something different. Sometimes your McDonald's burger needs a bit of oomph, like a better, fresher, thicker bun to elevate it from lunchtime grub to a meal worthy sandwich. When it comes to bread at McDonald's, not all buns are created equal. While many of the chain's menu items use standard buns, some sandwiches, such as its McCrispy chicken sandwich, use a fluffier, heftier, potato roll. But what if you want to add a bit of this premium quality to your go-to McDonald's order? You can!
All you need do is order your sandwich with a "premium" bun at the drive-thru or front counter. This will ensure that you receive a freshly made sandwich topped with a more substantial roll. Now, you may want to be more precise when ordering by specifically requesting a potato roll, as the potato rolls are not called premium buns on the menu, so your local McDonald's team member might not fully understand your request. You can also clarify that you want to use the buns from a premium McCrispy chicken sandwich (not a regular McChicken, as there is a big difference between the two sandwiches). This will leave little room for error or miscommunication.
Other hacks for a better meal
A fresh potato bun can enhance many of the sandwiches on the McDonald's menu, bringing heft to the crispy Filet-O-Fish, and a slight sweetness to the beefy quarter pounder with cheese. However, a potato bun might not suit, say, a regular cheeseburger. It also might be that you simply want a fresher, squishier version of the regular McDonald's bun. Luckily, you can still upgrade your McDonald's bun without ordering a potato roll.
If you want a regular burger bun, but still want an upgrade, you can always order your sandwich with a steamed bun. Most McDonald's burgers and sandwiches do not use steamed buns. However, McDonald's does have the capacity to steam them, as steamed buns are used to make the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, which requires them for structure and moisture absorption. But while steamed buns aren't required for most burgers on the menu, using one might just be the perk your lunch (or dinner) needs. Of course, you can always double up your upgrades by requesting a steamed potato bun for your sandwich. This way, you know that your bun is warm, fresh, and perfectly soft, making it the perfect accompaniment to your classic McDonald's burger.