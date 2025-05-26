14 Tips For Baking Better Scones

There are some bakes that are just as easy to make as they look — think chocolate chip cookies and brownies. Others, like croissants and kouign-amann, look difficult for a reason. Then there are scones: While they may look simple, making a good one is surprisingly tricky.

Scones, for those unfamiliar with the classic British treat, are dry and biscuit-like pastries commonly enjoyed during afternoon tea. They can be shaped several different ways, including cut into triangles and circles, or dropped free-form on a baking sheet pan. While the scone dough itself is pretty plain-tasting, the recipe can be customized relatively easy with sweet and savory mix-ins, or topped with spreads like the timeless clotted cream and jam duo. Their subtle flavor makes them the perfect pastry for someone who prefers milder-tasting baked goods.

A good scone is buttery and crumbly, yet also moist enough to retain its shape and complement any mix-ins added to the batter. There are many ways that bakers can mess up scones, rendering them too dense, overly dry, or ill-risen. To find out how to avoid these pitfalls and bake well-structured scones, we spoke with baking experts: Angela Latimer, recipe developer for Bake it with Love; Theresa D'Alessandro, recipe developer for Quiet Baking Day; and Trung Vu, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City.