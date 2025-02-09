Clotted Cream Isn't Just For Scones: Here's 5 Other Ways To Use It
Let's talk cream, clotted cream, to be specific. The thick, delicious dairy spread is often associated with English tea services, where it is served along with jam to top scones. Yes, it is perhaps one of the most iconic products of English cuisine, but its reputation, at least in America, is far too limited. Clotted cream is made from full fat, often unpasteurized milk that is heated over the course of about 12 hours. It is essential that you don't use milk that has been ultra-pasteurized, as the high heat prevents milk from properly clotting. Because American dairy products are often ultra-pasteurized, clotted cream isn't commonly available in local supermarkets. That said, it is possible to find clotted cream in America, especially in specialty stores, despite persistent rumors to the contrary. You can also, if you please, make your own. And whether or not you buy clotted cream products from the store or make your own, there are many uses for your clotted cream that go beyond a tea service.
After all, clotted cream has a taste and texture that is rich, unique, and surprisingly versatile. In terms of both taste and texture, it's the perfect mix of whipped cream and butter. It has the light, slightly sweet taste and thick texture perfect for adding to any number of dishes. But if you're having trouble finding use for your clotted cream, you can five delicious ideas below.
Top over oatmeal
Let's start our clotted cream journey with something familiar: oatmeal. The porridge is a breakfast staple. It is rich and creamy with a nutty warmth thanks to its oat base. Clotted cream can make a great alternative topping to yogurt here. Its distinct, dairy taste and cool temperature makes it a great contrast to the warm and nutty flavors of oatmeal. To further the pairing's possibilities, you can also add fresh fruit to the dish. Clotted cream is often paired with fresh fruit, as its richness makes a great contrast to the acidity of blueberries, strawberries, and beyond.
You will want to be sure to not use too much clotted cream, though. After all, it is much richer than yogurt. Think of it as a topping rather than a pairing or base for your oatmeal. It is added to give an extra oomph of richness, flavor, and freshness. To guide your clotted cream and oatmeal exploration, you can use the prominent flavors of an English tea service to guide your cooking. For example, you can pair your clotted cream with a scoop of jam atop your oats, as you would with a scone (a breakfast bread that's different to biscuit). Alternatively, you can let your own tastebuds guide you and dress the oats to your preferences, adding clotted cream as an accent. The spread pairs well with multiple flavors, such as brown sugar, maple syrup, or even chocolate.
Use in fruit tarts and pies
Across the pond, clotted cream is not just left at the tea table. Often, the spread is used to pair with desserts of all types, but it really shines with fruit. So, why not dollop a bit of it onto, say, a slice of fruit pie or a fruit-based tart? After all, clotted cream can make a great alternative to whipped cream or ice cream. In particular, clotted cream works well with tart fruits such as strawberries and rhubarb, which is technically a vegetable but is often used in sweet, fruit-based recipes.
Adding a bit of clotted cream to your pie or tart can help to tame its sharp, tart flavor while also complementing the buttery crust. You can also incorporate your clotted cream into the base of your pie or tart. For this use, you'll want to whisk your cream with confectioner's sugar and vanilla, then scoop the mixture into your pastry shell, and finally top with fruit. The added sugar will help to round out the flavors of your tart, turning your clotted cream into a custard-y base while still maintaining its fresh flavor.
Pair with salmon
Now let's move to the savory side of things. Though clotted cream is often paired with sweet ingredients such as jams, curds, and fruits, it is not itself very sweet. For this reason, it can be paired with both sweet and salty foods. In fact, its freshness can make a great contrast to many dinner foods. One pairing that is especially promising is seafood. Salmon in particular makes for a great pairing for clotted cream. Unlike with oatmeal, however, you'll want to zhuzh up your clotted cream before adding to your baked salmon.
Combining your cream with ingredients such as dill, lemon, horseradish, or salt can turn your clotted cream from a dessert topping to a creamy base for a seafood dinner. To serve, you can spread your compound clotted cream on your plate as a base and top it with salmon, or dollop your clotted cream over the fish itself. The creaminess of the spread pairs well with the freshness of salmon, and when mixed with bright flavors such as lemon, makes the perfect companion to this seafood staple. You can also use clotted cream as a topping to more intricate salmon-based dishes, such as salmon en croute or salmon cooked in puff pastry. Clotted cream paired with buttery pastry and sweet salmon is a delicious combination that will make even the most skeptical diner into a clotted cream devotee.
Spread on toast
Yes, clotted cream works wonders with baked goods. With jam on a piece of toast or scone, clotted cream is bliss. But, these dishes can also swing the savory way, and using clotted cream as a topping for bread doesn't automatically mean that it has to have a fruity or jammy companion. With a simple switch of ingredients, your base of bread, biscuit, scone, bagel, or toast can easily be made into a savory delight. Pairing clotted cream with additional toppings such as smoked salmon, salmon roe, or caviar can give your dish a briny, salty punch that is both unexpected yet incredibly familiar.
Clotted cream is similar to toppings such as sour cream, cream cheese, or butter, all of which make for a great topping to your toast or bread dish. However, clotted cream has its own distinct taste that more than holds its own with such strong pairings as smoked salmon. Its fresh, milky taste can offset the saltiness of smoked salmon while complementing its buttery flavor, or smooth over the brininess of an ingredient like caviar.
Mix into pasta
For our finale, let's serve up a nice plate of pasta à la clotted cream. Okay, the proposition of a clotted cream-based pasta may not automatically be enticing to many diners, but it's worth holding off on any preconceived notions of this creamy ingredient. For instance, clotted cream could be used as a component for, say, the base of an Alfredo sauce. To make a clotted cream Alfredo, mix clotted cream with flour and butter to form a base, then add the cheese and seasonings. Pair with pasta and enjoy!
This sauce goes well with such pastas as butternut squash ravioli. You can also go rogue and use clotted cream as a base for other white sauces, or add in other seasonings such as dill and top your pasta with salmon to bring out the fresh flavor of your cream. You can even mix your clotted cream into tomato sauce to make a delightful pink version, or with a pumpkin-based sauce to give your autumnal dish a creamy edge. Whichever preparation you choose, be ready to fall in love with that jar of clotted cream.