Clotted Cream Isn't Just For Scones: Here's 5 Other Ways To Use It

Let's talk cream, clotted cream, to be specific. The thick, delicious dairy spread is often associated with English tea services, where it is served along with jam to top scones. Yes, it is perhaps one of the most iconic products of English cuisine, but its reputation, at least in America, is far too limited. Clotted cream is made from full fat, often unpasteurized milk that is heated over the course of about 12 hours. It is essential that you don't use milk that has been ultra-pasteurized, as the high heat prevents milk from properly clotting. Because American dairy products are often ultra-pasteurized, clotted cream isn't commonly available in local supermarkets. That said, it is possible to find clotted cream in America, especially in specialty stores, despite persistent rumors to the contrary. You can also, if you please, make your own. And whether or not you buy clotted cream products from the store or make your own, there are many uses for your clotted cream that go beyond a tea service.

After all, clotted cream has a taste and texture that is rich, unique, and surprisingly versatile. In terms of both taste and texture, it's the perfect mix of whipped cream and butter. It has the light, slightly sweet taste and thick texture perfect for adding to any number of dishes. But if you're having trouble finding use for your clotted cream, you can five delicious ideas below.