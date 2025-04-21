Why Bobby Flay Thinks His Favorite Chocolate Candy Bar Has No Competition

It's no secret that Bobby Flay knows what he's doing in the kitchen. After all, he is a Food Network superstar with an impressive list of television shows and competitions to his name — and he's been featured in everything from a Christmas movie to an animated Scooby Doo movie thanks to his culinary reputation. And of course, he's got a host of signature restaurants that always draw crowds. With that kind of credit to his name, it stands to reason that he also knows his food, so when Bobby Flay stands behind a product, foodies take notice. Such is the case with his favorite candy bar, which he thinks is so good that it stands alone among an endless sea of chocolate candy competitors.

Flay has not been shy about his love for the coconut gold bars from Seattle-based Fran's Chocolate. To understand why he feels so passionately about a candy bar, look no further than what's inside the gold-colored wrapper. The bars consist of a coconut and white chocolate ganache that features a splash of rum. They are topped with toasted almonds, then covered in a silky coating of Fairtrade dark chocolate and packed lovingly in delicate boxes wrapped with a champagne ribbon. These delicious little bars are often compared to Almond Joy candy bars, only better, and with a reputation like that, it is easy to see why Bobby Flay is a diehard fan.