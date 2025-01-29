Do You Really Need A Whiskey Decanter?

The road to barware totality is a slippery slope. It starts simply — maybe with properly separate red and white wine glasses. Then you'll need Champagne flutes or coupes, of course. Speaking of coupes, it won't be too long until you're noticing how wildly different they perform compared to martini glasses. And before you know it, you're transferring your alcohol this way and that, from one vessel to another, for reasons that seem kind of murky. But if the products exist there must be a need for them, right? Eh, kind of.

Some people will tell you that they use decanters because they're more airtight than retail bottles, thus better to keep their liquor safe from the dastardly atmosphere, while also preventing the angels from getting their share (the "angel's share" being a lovely phrase for evaporation). Incredulously, others will claim that they prefer the aeration that a decanter provides. Traditionalists might just do it for history's sake. In olden times, you could have bought your booze straight from the barrel and into your cupped hands, or, more likely, one of those fun little waist canteens. So there is a precedent for the practice. And a fourth, possibly more honest, group of people who decant their whiskey prefer to do so simply because it's pretty.