You Can (And Should) Be Smoking Your Own Bourbon

While the science of smoking cocktails and spirits might seem like the exclusive domain of distinguished bars populated by leather wingback chairs and fancy glassware, you can infuse your own booze with plumes right at home. Bourbon, the world's greatest corn derivative, is classically conducive to the practice. Smoking not only gives the deep amber liquor a moody aesthetic upgrade, it brings different dimensions to the flavors you might be used to. It can also be a clever way to dress up the lesser bourbon you might otherwise leave on the shelf, with smoke redirecting attention from otherwise unimpressive labels. But you will need some special equipment to start smoking.

As much as you may wish to lean into the "Y" in "DIY," a package deal is likely the best deal for novice bourbon smokers. You also might want to spend a ton on what could end up being a very occasional hobby. And some smokers are so ugly — requiring ungainly rubber tubes to work — that they kind of counteract the drink's allure before it's even finished. The Aged & Charred Whiskey Smoker Kit with Torch and Butane makes an attractive, entry-level smoker kit for around $85 on Amazon. It includes eight different wood chip varieties, the torch you need to scorch them, the butane that powers the torch, and a critical, smoke-trapping lid of standard size said to fit most rocks glasses. All you need to add is the mash.