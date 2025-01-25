The Ideal Baking Temperature For Focaccia

We have Italy to thank for the flatbread with a crispy exterior and fluffy, airy inside called focaccia. It's recognizable for its dimpled surface, drizzled generously with olive oil and flaky sea salt. The best part? Focaccia is one of the easiest breads to make at home because it doesn't require any kneading. Plus, it can be even easier if you use store-bought pizza dough to make focaccia! It is a beginner-friendly bread – but avoid the mistake of not using a hot enough oven.

To understand the ideal temperature this Italian flatbread should be baked at, Chowhound spoke to Luca Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, a contemporary Italian trattoria based in New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Corazzina shared, "I recommend baking focaccia at 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius) for 20 to 25 minutes. The exact time may vary depending on your oven and the thickness of the dough." This is a standard temperature and bake time for thick, fluffy focaccia. Its thin cousin from Genoa, focaccia Genovese, often gets baked at a lower temperature — 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Many incredible toppings work for focaccia, including sliced vegetables, olives, garlic, herbs, cheese, and even slices of fruits like fig or apricot. However, Corazzina explains that, "Toppings can slightly alter the bake time — moist toppings like tomatoes or zucchini may require a few extra minutes to cook through, while delicate toppings should be added later to avoid burning." Modify the bake time according to your toppings, add fresh herbs later on, and layer the cheese under the toppings or sprinkle it after baking.