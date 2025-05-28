Can You Grow A Root Beer Plant At Home? What To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing your own herbs and spices at home can be super satisfying — just grab a few leaves and dice them up or toss them directly in a saute, soup, or stir fry. Sure, we've all heard about growing basil, oregano, or thyme in the kitchen. And, if you're growing an indoor herb garden, there are some rookie mistakes to avoid. But what about a root beer plant?

Now, to be clear, this isn't an ingredient you'll find in any of the soda varieties tested in Chowhound's ranking of popular root beers. This is piper auritum, commonly called hoja santa, yerba santa, or hierba santa ("holy leaf" or "holy herb") in Spanish — or root beer plant or Mexican pepperleaf in English.

It's a tropical, broad-leafed shrub that can grow as easily as a potted houseplant inside your house or a small tree outside. Its name in English comes from the taste and scent of the leaves — like a fragrant, earthy, licorice flavor that's not terribly pungent, so it's easy to experiment with. Because the leaves are so large, you can just pluck one at a time, and it's a perennial, so it's always producing new leaves that will be ready to try in any culinary experiments. Luckily, it's fairly easy to cultivate a root beer plant at home and reap the flavorful rewards.