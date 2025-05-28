A Perfectly Baked Cheese Tart Is All About The Crust

The pastry world is filled with so many different delights, from cakes and pies to tortes and tarts. While their definitions may overlap, executing each treat perfectly requires precise technique. One kind of crowd-pleasing pastry with a texture that can be difficult to nail is a cheese tart. These feature a flaky shortbread crust and subtly sweet cream cheese filling (similar to Hong Kong-style egg tarts but with cheese instead of custard), and the textural contrast between the crust and the filling is exactly what makes these treats enticing — and challenging to bake.

For the full dish on how to make brag-worthy cheese tarts every time, Chowhound consulted Yami Mercado, pastry chef at Cindy's Rooftop at the Chicago Athletic Association. Mercado says, "the key to a flawless cheese tart starts with the crust." To ensure your crust can withstand the creamy filling, she advises to "avoid adding too much liquid to the dough — it can lead to a soggy base. Also, use cold butter and chill the dough before baking. This helps maintain the structure and ensures a crisp, flaky crust." With cheese tarts, it can feel like you're forced to choose between perfecting the filling texture or the crust texture, but Mercado has a clever trick to circumvent that. "Coat the tart shell with a thin layer of cocoa butter or white chocolate (if you're making a sweet tart)," she says. "This acts as a barrier, preventing the crust from absorbing too much moisture and getting soggy."