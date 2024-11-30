The Mistake That's Making Your Pizza Crust Tough, And What You Should Do Instead

According to Nicole Bean, the most common mistake that home cooks make with their pizza dough is "adding too much flour after the dough is already mixed." If you've combined all of the ingredients for your dough and it still seems very wet and sticky, it can be easy to jump immediately to adding more flour to fix the problem. However, this can lead to an overly chewy pizza crust. "If the dough feels too wet, adding extra flour is only going to make the dough tougher," she says.

So, if you find that your pizza dough is too wet and sticky to work with, what should you do instead? One simple solution recommended by Bean is to let time take care of it. "The best way to avoid doing this is allowing your dough to rest longer," she says. Simply letting the dough do its own thing for a bit longer can allow it to dry out enough so that it becomes more workable without having to do any more work at all. If this doesn't do the trick, though, Bean suggests "folding it a few more times." Working the dough like that can help to integrate the ingredients more, but this needs to be done carefully. If you work the dough too much, you risk building up more gluten by kneading it, which will also lead to a tough and chewy crust.