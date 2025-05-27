If You're Starting An Indoor Vegetable Garden For The First Time, Avoid Growing These Foods

The price of produce is on the rise, but that doesn't have to mean breaking the bank for fresh and nutritious food. Urban gardening initiatives and farmers' markets have been cropping up to get people engaged with locally sourcing food, and you can bring the fun home with your own vegetable garden. There are plenty of fruits, vegetables, and fresh herbs you can grow in your indoor garden as a rookie. That being said, there are also some crops first-time indoor gardeners should avoid.

The most important consideration for an indoor garden is space in every dimension. Corn and sunflowers (for the seeds) need a lot of sunlight and vertical room to stretch, along with roots strong enough to support them. Root vegetables need space to avoid overcrowding and stunting each other's growth. For instance, potatoes might need up to two feet of depth to accommodate their roots. Melons and pumpkins have long, sprawling vines that are destined to spill out of their container.

Celery takes a long time to grow and needs a substantial amount of moisture and cooler temperature maintenance. Broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce heads, and artichokes require similar attention to detail, along with soil to be maintained at a specific pH level for some. Raspberries and blackberries grow tall and sometimes need support structures to keep them from bending over. Most anything that grows on a tree is just plain impractical.