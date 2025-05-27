The Ikea Product Perfect For Organizing All Those Kitchen User Manuals
There's a dilemma you encounter each time you buy a new kitchen appliance: The question of what to do with the hardcopy manual. On one hand, you might need it at some point, so it's better to save it. On the other, it's probably destined to be shoved in a cabinet with 10 other manuals in a space that's too disorganized to be useful when the time comes, especially if you've doubled up on appliances. As such, there's an overwhelming urge to toss it.
While the odds of needing the manual someday if the toaster oven malfunctions are low, it's never zero, especially as appliances get evermore feature-rich. Sometimes, you just can't remember how to use the oven's self-cleaning function or how to descale the espresso machine with vinegar, so you need a place for all that paper. Enter the humble magazine or file holder, which can hold all your appliance paperwork in one tidy space while blending seamlessly with your existing cookbook display.
Magazine files are readily available at any office supply store or big-box store as well as Amazon, but the most attractive models with the most room for manuals are at Ikea, and they only cost a few dollars each. The Ikea models are available in a variety of neutral colors to match any decor scheme, including white, black, gray, and a light wood effect. There's even one wicker model. You can choose a color or material that complements your kitchen, and with some strategic stickers or sticky tabs, you can transform each booklet into a useful source of information instead of a stack of papers collecting dust in a drawer.
Why magazine files are the perfect user manual storage solution
The biggest argument in favor of these vertical file holders is that they can organize your appliance manuals vertically, which is a tactic Martha Stewart uses to add more counter space in the kitchen. Because they're narrow, it's easy to stash them in tight spaces to store them out of the way. But since they're also attractive, you can place a few on a pantry shelf and still have plenty of space left for storing food. Plus, many of Ikea's styles come in pairs, which is a nice option for storing cooking magazines or soft-cover community cookbooks right next to your manuals.
As for style, whether your kitchen is contemporary, coastal, Mediterranean, or farmhouse, there's probably a file or magazine holder that fits into your aesthetic. Ikea has tons of simple styles. If you're in the market for Ina Garten's kitchen rattan look, go for a couple of handmade rattan Trummis magazine holders, which cost under $15 each. The Hästviskare style comes in a classic oak look that will suit almost any kitchen at $5 for a two-pack. Or you can opt for a $4 two-pack of Tjena, a sleek, modern white model. You can also find models in black, charcoal, and mesh.
If you really want to get organized, throw a couple of sticky tabs, like the Avery Multiuse Ultra Tabs in your Amazon cart. Before filing all the manuals away, identify the pages you'll need the most and mark them. That way, you never have to go searching when the time finally comes to read the manual.