The Ikea Product Perfect For Organizing All Those Kitchen User Manuals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a dilemma you encounter each time you buy a new kitchen appliance: The question of what to do with the hardcopy manual. On one hand, you might need it at some point, so it's better to save it. On the other, it's probably destined to be shoved in a cabinet with 10 other manuals in a space that's too disorganized to be useful when the time comes, especially if you've doubled up on appliances. As such, there's an overwhelming urge to toss it.

While the odds of needing the manual someday if the toaster oven malfunctions are low, it's never zero, especially as appliances get evermore feature-rich. Sometimes, you just can't remember how to use the oven's self-cleaning function or how to descale the espresso machine with vinegar, so you need a place for all that paper. Enter the humble magazine or file holder, which can hold all your appliance paperwork in one tidy space while blending seamlessly with your existing cookbook display.

Magazine files are readily available at any office supply store or big-box store as well as Amazon, but the most attractive models with the most room for manuals are at Ikea, and they only cost a few dollars each. The Ikea models are available in a variety of neutral colors to match any decor scheme, including white, black, gray, and a light wood effect. There's even one wicker model. You can choose a color or material that complements your kitchen, and with some strategic stickers or sticky tabs, you can transform each booklet into a useful source of information instead of a stack of papers collecting dust in a drawer.