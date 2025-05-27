This Unsuspecting College Town Actually Has A Thriving Food Scene

Wichita once served as a trading post along the historic Chisholm Trail, bringing people of all cultures together, along with their foods. Combine this history with the demands of a steady population of college students and professors, and you've got the makings of a thriving culinary scene.

Restaurants across town serve up breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with every snack and beverage you could imagine in between, so there is no need to worry that you won't find exactly what you are looking for, especially with the city's popular franchise chains. But you'll also find plenty of one-of-a-kind eateries like the Sabor Latin Bar & Grille that help bring diverse flavors to the food scene. Located in Oldtown Square, this eatery epitomizes great service and incredible flavor, two things that are of the utmost importance in helping Wichita solidify its thriving food scene.

The Doo Da Diner is a must if you are looking for a great breakfast, but there are also great spots like HomeGrown, a breakfast and lunch spot with three locations across town, where you can get everything from farm-fresh omelets to homemade HG tarts (because homemade pop tarts really are a thing.) Every state has its top sandwich shop, and Kansas' contribution, Tanya's Soup Kitchen, just happens to call Wichita home. And, of course, you can't overlook the iconic Kansas barbecue, which highlights the agricultural history of the state. Local favorites like Bite Me BBQ are proof that Kansans love their smoked meats in a variety of dishes, from cheese fries and loaded baked potatoes topped with meat to classic pulled pork (and not-so-classic smoked turkey) sandwiches.