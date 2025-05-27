This Unsuspecting College Town Actually Has A Thriving Food Scene
Once upon a time, the college town food scene concept mainly consisted of pizza places and bars that stayed open late to feed the hungry after hours of partying (and hopefully some studying). These days, however, that ideal has changed, with thriving food scenes representing not only a variety of price ranges and eatery styles but an incredible diversity of restaurant offerings as well. Wichita, home to more than half a dozen colleges like Wichita State University, Friends University, and Newman University, often slips under the radar when it comes to popular college towns, but its thriving food scene just might change that.
Wichita is not only the largest city in Kansas, but it also has one of the most impressive food scenes in the state. The city boasts a wide range of cuisines that run the gamut from fast food chains to fancy sit-down restaurants with just about every international flavor represented, from Vietnamese to Mediterranean food. It even has its fair share of chains that call the city home, like Pizza Hut, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburger, and the iconic White Castle. And one of those chains even has bragging rights for inventing the fast food french fry! Of course, there are plenty of other nationwide chains to enjoy, like P.F. Chang's and BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, but it's the smaller, local spots that really make this quiet college town come to life.
Beyond franchises, Wichita's culture and history define its food scene
Wichita once served as a trading post along the historic Chisholm Trail, bringing people of all cultures together, along with their foods. Combine this history with the demands of a steady population of college students and professors, and you've got the makings of a thriving culinary scene.
Restaurants across town serve up breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with every snack and beverage you could imagine in between, so there is no need to worry that you won't find exactly what you are looking for, especially with the city's popular franchise chains. But you'll also find plenty of one-of-a-kind eateries like the Sabor Latin Bar & Grille that help bring diverse flavors to the food scene. Located in Oldtown Square, this eatery epitomizes great service and incredible flavor, two things that are of the utmost importance in helping Wichita solidify its thriving food scene.
The Doo Da Diner is a must if you are looking for a great breakfast, but there are also great spots like HomeGrown, a breakfast and lunch spot with three locations across town, where you can get everything from farm-fresh omelets to homemade HG tarts (because homemade pop tarts really are a thing.) Every state has its top sandwich shop, and Kansas' contribution, Tanya's Soup Kitchen, just happens to call Wichita home. And, of course, you can't overlook the iconic Kansas barbecue, which highlights the agricultural history of the state. Local favorites like Bite Me BBQ are proof that Kansans love their smoked meats in a variety of dishes, from cheese fries and loaded baked potatoes topped with meat to classic pulled pork (and not-so-classic smoked turkey) sandwiches.