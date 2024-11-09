The First Fast Food French Fries Didn't Come From McDonald's

In the world of fast food, McDonald's remains at the top of the food chain as the largest in the world. And although the corporation has had many huge successes with its menu items over the years, minus such historic clunkers as the Hula burger — a slice of pineapple on a bun — in the 1960s — and McDonald's hot dogs 30 years later, it has continued to maintain a massive presence in the market. That may be because McDonald's isn't really known for taking big risks. It can't even lay claim to being the first fast food company to sell French fries in the United States.

It was a much smaller, but no less iconic company — White Castle — that has bragging rights on fries. It can also claim another biggie. White Castle was founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas earning it the title of the original fast food restaurant. White Castle first introduced French fries to its menu in the mid-1940s during World War II. McDonald's didn't introduce fries to its menu until 1949, the same year it started selling milkshakes.