The Brand Of Pickles You Should Leave On Store Shelves

Pickles are very divisive. It's very likely that you've met someone at both ends of the spectrum, including loyal pickle lovers who steal their friends' unwanted pickles off of their plates, and passionate haters who can't fathom how anyone eats something so acidic and sour. Those who love crunchy spears may learn how pickling works to make a homemade batch, but they usually know which brands to buy for something deliciously balanced and crisp.

Chowhound ranked 12 popular brands of store-bought pickles, and, unfortunately, one brand had to come in last place. While the tried and true Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears rightfully earned its spot in the first place for store-bought pickles due to its fresh taste and delicious snap, Bubbies Kosher Dill Pickles brought up the rear in 12th place. The downfall of Bubbies is due to the most important factors: The taste and texture. These pickles are salty and soft, the stark opposite of the usual sour and crunchy experience of a good pickle. While the product's list of ingredients includes dill, this taste is difficult to locate when digging into a Bubbies pickle. Instead, the garlic, spices, and mustard seed may have overpowered the dill and caused the pickles to lose their iconic sourness. And despite praise for its large size at a whopping 33 ounces, Bubbies also boasts a hefty price tag of $8.99 per jar.