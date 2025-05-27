The Clever Hack That Makes Your Decorative Candy Jar Look Full
We all know someone whose kitchen has decorative candy jars, and how gorgeous they look displayed on their counters or stylishly standing on open view shelves. However, keeping these jars looking full is easier said than done, especially with guests considering them an open invitation for a little snack. But we have an easy hack to do just that, whilst also being kind to your wallet at the same time.
The trick is to place an upside down drinking glass inside the jar before filling it with candy to create the illusion that the jar is filled with sweets, without needing to go out and buy more. It's an incredibly simple concept; once surrounded by candy, you won't be able to see the transparent glass anymore, and the space the glass takes up will give the illusion that the jar is more full than it actually is.
This is a great method for larger jars or multiple smaller ones, where the cost to actually fill them to the brim adds up quickly. In a jar mason large, a standard 16-ounce tumbler could take up nearly half the space, meaning you will only need half the amount of candy to fill it. This hack also makes switching sweets up with the seasons or trends way more affordable, whether you're filling the jar with gummy worms or 12 classic candies from the '70s.
Expanding your decorative jar game
While this is obviously a great hack for candy, it's also a fabulous way to display other items like dried pasta — especially the expensive stuff that comes in fun shapes but tiny bags and will be perfectly displayed using this simple trick. In fact, this is a clever way to show off any of these five obscure pasta shapes without spending much at all. Other pantry staples can also double up as home decor. You can layer different colored lentils or beans or even different rice grains to create a beautiful statement without having to buy so much.
Reducing your costs will also reduce food waste if you've no intention of ever eating your display legumes, for instance. If you're a DIY snacker, this is a cool way to show them off too. Homemade treats like the old school candy you can make with only three ingredients are just as visually interesting to display, if not more, than whatever you buy in store. Simply make sure the inner glass is clean before you start layering and then go off and have fun getting creative with it.