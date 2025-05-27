The Clever Hack That Makes Your Decorative Candy Jar Look Full

We all know someone whose kitchen has decorative candy jars, and how gorgeous they look displayed on their counters or stylishly standing on open view shelves. However, keeping these jars looking full is easier said than done, especially with guests considering them an open invitation for a little snack. But we have an easy hack to do just that, whilst also being kind to your wallet at the same time.

The trick is to place an upside down drinking glass inside the jar before filling it with candy to create the illusion that the jar is filled with sweets, without needing to go out and buy more. It's an incredibly simple concept; once surrounded by candy, you won't be able to see the transparent glass anymore, and the space the glass takes up will give the illusion that the jar is more full than it actually is.

This is a great method for larger jars or multiple smaller ones, where the cost to actually fill them to the brim adds up quickly. In a jar mason large, a standard 16-ounce tumbler could take up nearly half the space, meaning you will only need half the amount of candy to fill it. This hack also makes switching sweets up with the seasons or trends way more affordable, whether you're filling the jar with gummy worms or 12 classic candies from the '70s.