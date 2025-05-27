What's The Difference Between The Ft. Worth Ribeye And Bone-In Ribeye At Texas Roadhouse

Dig into a restaurant-worthy ribeye steak and you can expect some dependable qualities: a delectably tender texture, upheld with moist and flavorful bites. Thankfully, both Texas Roadhouse steaks achieve such criteria, just with a slightly different spin. And most principally, the differences arise due to the bone's impact on texture.

Across varying ribeye preparations, a bone leads to a slightly more juicy consistency. The dense structure functions as an insulator, elongating the cook time and curtailing moisture loss. As a result, steaks with a bone can come out more tender (despite common myth, the bone doesn't add extra flavor to the beef). That tenderness and juiciness are noticeable with Texas Roadhouse's offerings, hence why the bone-in ribeye is among the most favored dishes at the steakhouse.

Yet, that doesn't outright make the Fort Worth ribeye an inferior option. It's available in more digestible sizes — you can get it in as small as 12 ounces — so you'll consume fewer calories and less fat overall with it than the sizable bone-in version, if that's of interest to you. Although still incredibly tender, it'll require less knife work at the table; you can simply slice into a bite, with no bone to worry about. Such qualities make this cut among Chowhound's best-ranked Texas Roadhouse steaks — the steak is a great introduction to the restaurant. And whichever tasty option you go for, you'll get two accompanying sides, and the optional smothering to complete the Texas Roadhouse experience.