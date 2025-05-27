Add A Briny Punch To Your Egg Salad Sandwich Using One Ingredient

As much as the humble egg salad sandwich is a go-to for a reason, sometimes it's good to give this classic a little upgrade, don't you agree? And there's an ingredient probably already in your pantry that's going to do just that: pickled jalapeños. Those little spicy bites will transform egg salad into something that explodes with flavor, and it couldn't be more simple to implement this technique either.

This isn't to say that egg salad is boring on its own. It's a gorgeous sandwich filling, creamy and silky against some crisp lettuce and soft bread. But it very often lacks a little extra pop that could take it to the next level, and that's where some diced pickled jalapeños come in to save the day. They're just the right amount of vinegary and spicy to cut through the mayo-heavy base of egg salad without overpowering it.

And you don't need a lot to transform your next batch of egg salad. If you typically create egg salad with around six eggs, then just one pickled jalapeño or about two tablespoons of finely diced ones will do the trick in bringing a little unexpected flavor. In order to get the absolute best sandwich results, drain the jalapeños first. Yes, the brine may be the best part of canned pickled jalapeños, but too much of it will only make your sandwich soggy. The goal here is crunch, not mush.