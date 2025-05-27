Add A Briny Punch To Your Egg Salad Sandwich Using One Ingredient
As much as the humble egg salad sandwich is a go-to for a reason, sometimes it's good to give this classic a little upgrade, don't you agree? And there's an ingredient probably already in your pantry that's going to do just that: pickled jalapeños. Those little spicy bites will transform egg salad into something that explodes with flavor, and it couldn't be more simple to implement this technique either.
This isn't to say that egg salad is boring on its own. It's a gorgeous sandwich filling, creamy and silky against some crisp lettuce and soft bread. But it very often lacks a little extra pop that could take it to the next level, and that's where some diced pickled jalapeños come in to save the day. They're just the right amount of vinegary and spicy to cut through the mayo-heavy base of egg salad without overpowering it.
And you don't need a lot to transform your next batch of egg salad. If you typically create egg salad with around six eggs, then just one pickled jalapeño or about two tablespoons of finely diced ones will do the trick in bringing a little unexpected flavor. In order to get the absolute best sandwich results, drain the jalapeños first. Yes, the brine may be the best part of canned pickled jalapeños, but too much of it will only make your sandwich soggy. The goal here is crunch, not mush.
Taking your spicy egg salad to the next level
So once you've got the basic jalapeño egg salad sandwich recipe down, you can really start to play around with this flavor combination. For example, a little pinch of cumin and some chopped cilantro will lean into a Southwestern flair, or add diced capers and fresh dill for a more Mediterranean-style filling.
Of course, as with any good sandwich, bread matters. Yes, basic white sandwich bread does the job, but you could really make this sandwich shine by piling it onto a heartier sourdough, and it's easier than you think to make a sourdough starter at home. Or, why limit yourself to just sandwiches? This egg salad filling would also go down a treat on baked potatoes, with crackers, on toast, or even in a lettuce wrap for a lower carb version.
However, if you aren't much of a spice lover, there are other tips to make a stellar egg salad sandwich which involve adding a briny kick without opting for jalapeños. Try chopping up some gherkins instead, for instance. Or, if you are looking for even more heat, some chopped pickled serrano peppers will set your taste buds on fire. As with any good sandwich filling, letting the egg salad sit for a few hours before serving will allow the flavors to meld together, making your egg salad sandwich all the better.