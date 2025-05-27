This Genius Move From Bobby Flay Gives French Toast A Fancy Twist

French toast can already seem pretty fancy in even the most basic preparations, but one Bobby Flay trick in a clip from his high concept Food Network competition show "Bobby's Triple Threat," makes it even more luxe. Flay finishes this particular French toast preparation with a crème brûlée-inspired crust to push it over the edge and into dessert territory — or at least the territory of a particularly decadent breakfast.

Flay covers a base of toasted challah bread arranged on a baking sheet with what at first appears to be a standard egg mix, but one that actually adds sugar, vanilla, half and half, orange zest and, crucially, orange liqueur to the blend. He then coats a separate sheet covered with a silicone mat with prepared brown sugar caramel, repositions the challah slices to that sheet to coat, and bakes it all for a whopping 25 minutes to let the caramel form a nice crisp finish. Flay tops his French toast with strawberries that have been marinating in more orange liqueur, should you prefer your brunch to be even boozier.