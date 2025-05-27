This Genius Move From Bobby Flay Gives French Toast A Fancy Twist
French toast can already seem pretty fancy in even the most basic preparations, but one Bobby Flay trick in a clip from his high concept Food Network competition show "Bobby's Triple Threat," makes it even more luxe. Flay finishes this particular French toast preparation with a crème brûlée-inspired crust to push it over the edge and into dessert territory — or at least the territory of a particularly decadent breakfast.
Flay covers a base of toasted challah bread arranged on a baking sheet with what at first appears to be a standard egg mix, but one that actually adds sugar, vanilla, half and half, orange zest and, crucially, orange liqueur to the blend. He then coats a separate sheet covered with a silicone mat with prepared brown sugar caramel, repositions the challah slices to that sheet to coat, and bakes it all for a whopping 25 minutes to let the caramel form a nice crisp finish. Flay tops his French toast with strawberries that have been marinating in more orange liqueur, should you prefer your brunch to be even boozier.
More French toast swaps that turns breakfast into a sweeter treat
Bobby Flay's French toast adaptation is similar to that on the dessert menu at Swoony's in Brooklyn, New York. That midcentury-stylish bar and grill skips the caramel in favor of extra maple syrup and cinnamon, which gives the dish such a satisfying crunch that it almost eats more like a perfect churro than any old morning meal. That shattering surface concealing a pillowy interior is the area's most locally famous dessert.
Back at home, you can also cosplay as food world icon Jacques Pépin, and actually use ice cream to make a five star French toast. Pépin used melted French vanilla ice cream in lieu of an à la minute mix when he worked behind the burners at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris. The ice cream already contains the dairy, egg, vanilla, and sweetener that you might otherwise want to stir together, making it the perfect swap. Pépin's method is the rare celebrity chef improvement that also functions as a shortcut, since you aren't so much as dirtying a whisk. And whether you're looking for a savory morning meal or more of an evening treat, there are further French toast upgrades to please every palate.