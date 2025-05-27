Aside from the popular, hearty lumpia (or spring rolls), a Filipino party isn't complete without its iconic spaghetti. Sweet, layered with ground beef and hot dogs, and sprinkled with a hefty amount of cheese, it's a homey staple that tastes a lot like celebrations. Sure, Italians might shake their heads in disbelief, but Filipino spaghetti is its own dish — a fun, extravagant twist on the fresh and simple European counterpart. This classic favorite reached international shores because of Jollibee — a fast-food chain that became popular for its spaghetti. Playfully named Jolly Spaghetti, it's a must-try when you visit a Jollibee chain, but expect the one in America to taste different from the one you can get in the Philippines. It lacks that tangy punch and might not hit the spot. According to Food Republic, it's because its sauce is missing this ingredient: banana ketchup.

The reason for this isn't to tone down the flavor to make it palatable to the U.S. market, but it's not surprising to think so, considering it's an acquired taste. However, it's because banana ketchup is banned locally by the FDA due to its use of potassium iodate.