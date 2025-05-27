For The Real Deal Filipino Version Of Jollibee Spaghetti, You Need One Specific Sauce
Aside from the popular, hearty lumpia (or spring rolls), a Filipino party isn't complete without its iconic spaghetti. Sweet, layered with ground beef and hot dogs, and sprinkled with a hefty amount of cheese, it's a homey staple that tastes a lot like celebrations. Sure, Italians might shake their heads in disbelief, but Filipino spaghetti is its own dish — a fun, extravagant twist on the fresh and simple European counterpart. This classic favorite reached international shores because of Jollibee — a fast-food chain that became popular for its spaghetti. Playfully named Jolly Spaghetti, it's a must-try when you visit a Jollibee chain, but expect the one in America to taste different from the one you can get in the Philippines. It lacks that tangy punch and might not hit the spot. According to Food Republic, it's because its sauce is missing this ingredient: banana ketchup.
The reason for this isn't to tone down the flavor to make it palatable to the U.S. market, but it's not surprising to think so, considering it's an acquired taste. However, it's because banana ketchup is banned locally by the FDA due to its use of potassium iodate.
Filipinos' favorite banana ketchup isn't available in the U.S.
FDA banned the importing of products containing potassium iodate, as it can mess with thyroid hormones. While it's still not fully proven, it might also be a carcinogen. Albeit a weak one, it might still possibly make your body more prone to cancer.
Banana ketchup isn't the only Asian condiment to be affected by the FDA's regulations. It also includes bagoong, a popular dip or ingredient made from fermented shrimp paste, and is usually found in traditional dishes like kare-kare or paired with green mango.
Despite the ban, this doesn't mean it's the end of banana ketchup in America. There's a local brand, Fila Manila, that perfectly passes FDA standards. Another piece of good news is that several Filipino banana ketchup brand favorites have been making changes to their formula in order to reenter the U.S. market. So, who knows — you might be back to purchasing a bottle or two at the nearest H Mart, or perhaps you'll enjoy the exact way Jollibee makes its spaghetti sauce for the Philippine market in the near future.
