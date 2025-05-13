Why Expired McDonald's Sauce Packets Are Selling For Hundreds Online

One of the best and most delicious things about McDonald's is the different sauce options. McDonald's has tons of sauces for nuggets, all of which we have ranked, as well as sauces that go on their burgers, like signature Big Mac sauce. All of them are delicious, but it's the limited edition sauces that really capture the eyes — and sometimes wallets — of McDonald's sauce aficionados.

Recently, there's been a trend online of reselling McDonald's limited edition sauce packets for unusually high prices. It might seem counterintuitive to put price tags of hundreds of dollars or more on fast food sauce, but since the sauces were only available for a limited amount of time, people have started collecting them in hopes of being able to upsell once they are no longer available at McDonald's.

Online sellers even go so far as to label the sauces as being in "mint condition," even though the only two conditions for sauce packets are sealed and opened. As unusual as the practice sounds, it's more common than you would think. As of this writing, there are over 1,300 results on eBay alone for McDonald's dipping sauces available for resale.