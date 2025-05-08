How Long Are Potatoes Really Good For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the most part, potatoes are a pretty hardy vegetable. Farmers like growing them because they essentially act as a perpetual crop that comes back year after year, they withstand cold climates, and are inexpensive to grow. People enjoy them not just because they are delicious, but also because they are nutrient-dense – packing in vitamin C, potassium, protein, fiber, vitamin B6, and iron — and are satiating as well as satisfying. They'll also last relatively longer than other vegetables — up to two months. But if you want to get the most life out of potatoes, there's one thing you need to do: store them properly.

When it comes to storage, potatoes can be persnickety. If you currently have potatoes sitting on top of your counter, in a brown paper bag, or in the refrigerator, you're cutting down the shelf life. Potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark, dry place away from direct light and the heat of your oven, stove, dishwasher, or other such kitchen appliances. Although that might seem to eliminate much of your kitchen, placing them in a dark pantry or a ventilated cabinet will suffice.

Raw potatoes should not be refrigerated for more than one to two weeks. Potatoes contain a lot of starch which converts to sugar with time. Cold refrigerator temperatures speed the process up. But don't think you can turn your white potatoes into sweet ones. The resulting sweetness can be unpleasant and causes the spuds to discolor. Cooked potatoes will last in the freezer for 10 to 12 months, but if they aren't already cooked, you'll get the best results by blanching and cutting them up into smaller pieces first.