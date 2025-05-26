13 Stylish Pieces Of Garden Decor You Can Find At Costco

If you're looking to add a little glow-up to your backyard setup, the 14-inch Edison Solar LED Lantern from Costco is a total vibe. For just $38.99, this lantern brings some serious style points thanks to its vintage-inspired look — think black powder-coated metal, thick bubble glass, and that charming Edison-style bulb we all love. It's got just the right balance of rustic and modern, making it one of the most eye-catching pieces of garden decor you can snag at Costco during patio season.

But it's not just pretty to look at. It runs on solar power (no cords to trip over), and thanks to five solar panels, it charges efficiently during the day and gives off a warm, ambient glow for up to 12 hours at night. Perfect for cozy dinner parties or just kicking back with a glass of wine after sunset.

Shoppers say it's a solid buy: durable, easy to set up, and holds up well in different weather conditions. While it's more for mood lighting than lighting up your whole backyard, most agree it delivers the perfect ambient glow for outdoor evenings. Place it on a table, hang it from a hook, or tuck it into a garden corner; however you style it, this lantern makes everything feel just a little more magical.