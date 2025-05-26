13 Stylish Pieces Of Garden Decor You Can Find At Costco
As spring turns to summer and long, sun-soaked afternoons stretch into breezy evenings, it's officially backyard entertaining season. Whether you're hosting a low-key cookout or going all out with a dinner party under the stars, setting the scene is half the fun and just as important as what's on the grill. That's where Costco comes in. Yes, the same place you stock up on party snacks, bulk rosé, and surprisingly chic patio furniture is also a goldmine for stylish, affordable garden decor. Think solar lanterns that give your space a magical glow, oversized planters that make a serious statement, and sleek fire pits perfect for late-night s'mores sessions.
Costco's home and garden section is packed with high-quality pieces that blend function and flair, and are ideal for elevating your outdoor space without blowing your entire summer budget — as long as you can stick to a few Costco shopping hacks and money-saving tips (the Costco app is your best friend). Even better? Most items are available both in-store and online (beware that some items are online exclusives), so you can start sprucing up your space ASAP. Ahead, we've rounded up the most stylish pieces of garden decor you can find at Costco, because your backyard deserves to look as good as the expertly built charcuterie board you're planning for your next alfresco gathering.
14-inch Edison Solar LED Lantern
If you're looking to add a little glow-up to your backyard setup, the 14-inch Edison Solar LED Lantern from Costco is a total vibe. For just $38.99, this lantern brings some serious style points thanks to its vintage-inspired look — think black powder-coated metal, thick bubble glass, and that charming Edison-style bulb we all love. It's got just the right balance of rustic and modern, making it one of the most eye-catching pieces of garden decor you can snag at Costco during patio season.
But it's not just pretty to look at. It runs on solar power (no cords to trip over), and thanks to five solar panels, it charges efficiently during the day and gives off a warm, ambient glow for up to 12 hours at night. Perfect for cozy dinner parties or just kicking back with a glass of wine after sunset.
Shoppers say it's a solid buy: durable, easy to set up, and holds up well in different weather conditions. While it's more for mood lighting than lighting up your whole backyard, most agree it delivers the perfect ambient glow for outdoor evenings. Place it on a table, hang it from a hook, or tuck it into a garden corner; however you style it, this lantern makes everything feel just a little more magical.
Stylecraft Double Wind Chime
Looking to build your dream backyard with a Zen twist? The Stylecraft Double Wind Chime deserves a spot on your Pinterest board. For $49.99, this beauty is more than just a wind chime, it's an outdoor mood-setter. With two tiers of sleek, black powder-coated aluminum tubes, it's got that minimalist-meets-modern vibe that fits in with just about any patio aesthetic. And the sound? Think soft, soothing tones that chime with every breeze — no clanging or chaos here.
At 46 inches tall, it makes a subtle statement without overpowering the space, and it even comes with a removable sail if you want to tweak the look. Shoppers love how sturdy and well-made it is, with many saying it holds up like a champ in the wind and weather. It's the kind of piece that makes your space feel a little more peaceful, a little more polished, and definitely more pulled-together.
Whether you're sipping cocktails on the deck or just enjoying a quiet evening outside, this wind chime brings that extra bit of charm that makes a backyard feel like an escape. It's stylish, affordable, and hands-down one of the best Costco garden decor finds of the season.
35-inch Blue Heron Statue Pair
If your backyard is missing a little something — say, a splash of whimsy or an artsy conversation starter — the 35-inch Blue Heron Statue Pair from Costco might be just what you need. At $39.99 for the set, these graceful metal birds instantly elevate your outdoor setup with a coastal, almost storybook charm that feels both serene and stylish.
Standing at nearly three feet tall, the herons are beautifully detailed and finished with a glossy enamel that catches the light just right. Whether you perch them by a pond, tuck them into your flower beds, or let them stand guard near your patio, they bring a polished, pulled-together feel to any green space. And with ground stakes included, you won't have to worry about them toppling over with every gust of wind.
Costco shoppers love how unexpectedly luxe they look for the price. Many mention that they feel way more expensive than they are. Reviewers also appreciate how easy they are to assemble (basically just unbox and pop into place). If you're curating Costco garden decor for a space that feels thoughtful and a little playful, this heron duo hits the sweet spot between artistic and affordable.
Pure Copper Standing Bird Bath by Good Directions
If you're looking to level up your backyard vibes with something that's both beautiful and functional, the Pure Copper Standing Bird Bath by Good Directions — available among the Costco garden decor for $69.99 — is a total scene-stealer. This isn't your grandma's bird bath. With a hammered pure copper basin and a sleek, black steel stand, it brings a timeless elegance that feels more boutique garden shop than big-box store.
At 40 inches tall, it stands proudly without overwhelming your space, and the warm glow of the copper catches the sunlight in the dreamiest way. Birds love it too, which is kind of the point. The shallow bowl is perfect for a quick dip or a refreshing sip, and shoppers say it attracts feathered visitors in no time. As an added bonus, copper is naturally antimicrobial, so it helps keep the water cleaner with less upkeep and is safer for birds.
Reviewers rave about the quality and craftsmanship, noting that it looks way more expensive than it actually is. It's sturdy, easy to assemble, and adds that effortless "you've thought of everything" touch to your patio or garden.
Americana Agave Sculpture by Desert Steel
Is your outdoor space craving a little personality, but you're not about to commit to high-maintenance plants? Costco's Americana Agave Sculpture by Desert Steel might be your new favorite find. Priced at $134.99, this showstopping piece of garden decor is the perfect way to bring a touch of the desert to your backyard — no watering can required.
Handcrafted from all-weather steel with a gorgeous patina finish, the sculpture looks surprisingly lifelike, capturing the drama of a real agave plant without the risk of sunburn, frostbite, or, you know ... dying of dehydration. It stands 16 inches tall and 18 inches wide, making it substantial enough to make a statement but small enough to tuck into a rock garden, line a modern path, or anchor a patio vignette.
Shoppers love how unique it looks: several say it adds a cool, sculptural edge to their landscaping and holds up beautifully in all kinds of weather. No fading, no rusting, and absolutely no maintenance. It's one of those rare pieces that's both eye-catching and completely fuss-free. Just unbox, place, and enjoy the compliments.
Classic Pinwheel Wind Spinner
For a backyard upgrade that blends style, movement, and just the right amount of whimsy, look no further than the Classic Pinwheel Wind Spinner from Costco. At $62.99, it's not your average lawn ornament — it's a kinetic sculpture that catches the light and breeze in the most mesmerizing way. It's like Alice in Wonderland goes steampunk.
With layers of brushed copper and brass-finished petals, this nearly 7-foot-tall stunner spins effortlessly with even the slightest gust. The motion is smooth thanks to quality ball bearings, and the three-prong base keeps it grounded, even on breezy days. It adds instant movement and character to your yard without being too flashy, and the antique patina gives it a timeless feel that works with just about any outdoor aesthetic.
Shoppers are loving how well-made and eye-catching it is, with many noting how it's become the star of their garden setups. It looks luxe, stands up to the elements, and makes your space feel thoughtfully designed without going over the top. It's one of those unexpected finds that adds personality to your outdoor space, and might just surprise a few guests when they learn it came from Costco.
Sunbeam Contemporary Aluminum Fire Table
It turns out, turning your backyard into a sleek, Instagram-worthy retreat is as easy as clicking "add to cart." Only available online, the Sunbeam Contemporary Aluminum Fire Table might just be your new favorite splurge. Priced at $1,049.99, it's definitely an investment, but one that instantly elevates your outdoor space (and your s'more game) with its modern, minimalist design. The brushed aluminum finish and clean lines give it a high-end look, while the push-to-start fire pit adds cozy ambiance for those warm summer nights or crisp fall evenings.
Shoppers love how this piece doubles as both a statement-making centerpiece and a functional gathering spot. Reviews rave about its sturdy construction and how easy it is to assemble, no engineering degree required. The fire feature gets major points for putting out serious heat without being fussy, and the table's generous size means there's plenty of room for drinks, snacks, or even a full alfresco dinner setup. Hot tip: Make your campfire s'mores in an aluminum tray to avoid dripping gooey marshmallow on your new statement piece.
Is it the cheapest option out there? Of course not, but if you're after a stylish upgrade that makes your backyard feel like a boutique hotel patio, this fire table is a game-changer. Worth every penny for the vibes alone.
Caterpillar Garden Statue
If your garden is feeling a little too serene and needs a playful punch of personality, meet the Caterpillar Garden Statue from Costco — your new favorite quirky outdoor accent. At just $35.99, this charming little critter is an affordable way to inject some whimsy into your flower beds or patio without overwhelming the hard-earned natural beauty of your space.
With its smooth, rounded segments and cheerful, cartoonish vibe, this statue adds a touch of storybook magic to any garden. It's not fussy or overbearing, just a sweet, sculpted caterpillar that looks like it wandered out of a fairy tale and decided to stay. Shoppers adore how it blends seamlessly into greenery, peeking out from between plants or winding along a pathway like a tiny garden guardian.
Reviews highlight its surprisingly sturdy resin construction (no worries about it toppling in the wind) and the fact that it's lightweight enough to move around whenever you want to switch up the vibe. Some buyers even mentioned giving it as a gift, because who wouldn't smile at a surprise garden caterpillar? For less than the cost of a fancy bouquet, this little guy brings personality, charm, and just the right amount of silly sweetness to your outdoor oasis. A total no-brainer for anyone who loves their garden with a side of fun.
Mountain Spring Pondless 24-Inch Bubbler Fountain
Imagine stepping into your backyard and being greeted by the gentle, rhythmic murmur of water that's soft enough to soothe, but striking enough to feel like a tranquil spa escape. That's the magic of Costco's Mountain Spring Pondless 24-Inch Bubbler Fountain. At $999.99, it's undeniably an investment, but for those craving a Zen oasis without the upkeep of a pond, this sleek bubbler delivers instant serenity and some serious style points.
This isn't just any fountain; it's a sleek, modern statement piece that mimics the tranquil flow of a natural mountain spring, minus the hassle of a pond (no mosquito breeding ground here). The stacked stone design feels organic yet polished, blending effortlessly into lush greenery or minimalist patio setups. And because it's pondless, it's low-maintenance, which means no skimming leaves or worrying about water levels.
Shoppers are obsessed with how instantly it elevates their outdoor vibe, easily setting the scene for relaxation and backyard entertaining. Many appreciate the sturdy construction that holds up against the elements. A few even admit they've caught birds stopping by for a sip, which, honestly, is just bonus charm.
Nourison Veranda Indoor/Outdoor Rug, Palladian
Let's be real: most outdoor rugs look like they belong on a cruise ship deck, not in your Instagram-worthy backyard oasis. But the Nourison Veranda Palladian Rug at Costco? It's the exception. This indoor/outdoor gem adds a luxe, patterned punch to your patio with a fresh and colorful twist — think Mediterranean courtyard meets modern patio.
The secret is in the details: a subtle, tonal damask print that reads elegant from afar but won't clash with your existing decor. It's the perfect way to anchor a seating area or jazz up a boring balcony, especially if your space is heavy on neutral furniture or natural wood tones. The muted blue and gray colorway beneath the vibrant design makes the whole thing feel fresh but not overwhelming, like it was made for pairing with string lights and a frosty Aperol spritz.
The largest size clocks in at just over $200, which might feel like a splurge, but consider it more of an investment piece. Shoppers say it wears well, cleans up easily, and instantly levels up the entire space. People love how it softens up hard surfaces (like stone or wood decks) and makes the space feel more inviting, like a real extension of your home, not just the backyard. It's the perfect addition to a Martha Stewart-approved outdoor kitchen or a patio frequented by pets. Essentially, it's the easiest way to fake a high-end patio makeover.
21.5-Inch Capri Planter with Wood Stand by Veradek, 2-Pack
Your outdoor space has been putting up with sad, scuffed planters for way too long. It's time for an upgrade, and the Veradek Capri Planters with Wood Stand (2-Pack) at Costco delivers serious style without the sticker shock. At $99.99 for two, these aren't just planters; they're a full-blown patio glow-up waiting to happen.
The magic? A sleek, matte finish and a contemporary cylindrical silhouette that makes even your grocery-store petunias look like they were styled by a landscape pro. Paired with the integrated wood stands, they add instant elevation (literally and aesthetically) to porches, decks, or poolside corners. The simple neutral tones (in your choice of black or white) let your plants shine while blending effortlessly with any decor, from boho to modern farmhouse.
On the practical side, they're weather-resistant, lightweight (no hernias during rearranging), and easy to assemble. Several buyers mentioned purchasing multiple sets because the value is just that good. So if your outdoor vibe's been feeling a little underwhelming, consider this your sign to refresh. Your future summer self, sipping iced tea beside these beauties, will thank you.
17-Inch Acacia Hardwood Planter
Let's talk about that one piece of outdoor decor that somehow makes everything around it look better, like the 17-inch Acacia Hardwood Planter from Costco. At $89.99, it's not the cheapest planter out there, but it looks and feels way more expensive than it is, thanks to its rich, teak oil finish and clean-lined silhouette. Think mid-century modern meets backyard oasis. This isn't just a vessel for your plants; it's a warm, natural focal point that instantly elevates patios, decks, or even that awkward corner by the garage.
Crafted from sturdy acacia wood (nature's answer to the durable yet fashionable dilemma), this planter brings organic texture and rich, honey-toned warmth to your space. But it was also designed with practicality in mind. It comes fully assembled (a win in our book) and includes a black plastic liner with a drainage hole and a removable plug, which means your plants stay happy and healthy, without making a mess.
Shoppers love how solid and well-made it feels, with many saying it instantly elevates their outdoor setup, whether it's framing a front entryway or sprucing up a back deck. And the size is just right: roomy enough for statement plants, but compact enough to fit in tighter spaces. Pair it with string lights and a cozy seating area, and suddenly your backyard feels like a designer getaway. Pro tip: Snag it before it's gone — this is the kind of piece that sells out fast.
Outdoor Citronella Candle, 2-Pack
Who hasn't had a perfectly packed picnic ruined by an influx of mosquitoes? Luckily, there's a stylish solution to that pesky problem. Enter Costco's two-pack of citronella candles. Your new backyard MVP, this set of triple-wick candles is perfectly priced at just $29.99, promising both a vibe-setter and bug-deterrent for way less than the cost of a mosquito treatment.
So, what exactly is citronella, and what makes it such an effective insect repellent? It's a natural oil derived from an Asian grass plant (similar to lemongrass, but different) that helps keep mosquitoes at bay by masking scents they're drawn to (like, unfortunately, us). While it's not a magic shield, lighting one of these candles near your patio table or seating area definitely helps create a more comfortable, pest-reduced zone, making it one of the smartest ways to keep mosquitoes away from your cookout.
These aren't your typical backyard candles either. With sleek, modern stone containers and a soft, flickering glow, they double as decorative accents that actually look good next to your planters or string lights. Shoppers say they love how the candles elevate their outdoor setup while subtly helping with the bug situation. The general consensus? For the price and the style, this two-pack is a solid seasonal staple. Whether you're setting the scene for a summer dinner party or just enjoying a solo sunset moment, these candles bring the perfect mix of ambiance and function on a budget — exactly what the best Costco garden decor should do.