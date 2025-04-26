The Best Way To Add Coffee Flavor To Homemade Ice Cream
When making homemade ice cream, you could stick with the always-classic vanilla, or go the nostalgic route with chocolate and sprinkles. But if you're wanting something new, elevated, and maybe even a little caffeinated, we're here to tell you that coffee ice cream is both simple to make and (as you could probably guess) delicious. Plus, it's easier to keep for yourself since it has the innate property of scaring off kids with its slightly bitter flavor.
If you're daunted by the prospect of churning out a unique flavor like coffee ice cream in your own kitchen, don't worry: Zac Young, owner of Sprinkletown Donuts and Ice Cream and TV personality on Food Network is here to help. Young spoke to Chowhound about some of his top tips for coffee ice cream success — starting with the fact that you don't need to brew coffee at all to get the flavoring you want. "I really like instant coffees and espresso powders because they don't add extra liquid to the ice cream base," Young said, noting the importance of maintaining creaminess. Brewed coffee is also an option: Young suggests a super dark espresso or a very dark-roast coffee to ensure a strong flavor.
Alternatively, for a custard-based ice cream, Young recommends infusing coffee beans or grounds into the milk and cream that you'll cook to make your ice cream, much as you would infuse any other liquid with flavor. Using the beans offers a milder experience; the grounds yield more intense results. Once you've decided how to incorporate your coffee flavor, you can think of ways to accentuate its notes.
Coffee ice cream flavor pairings and ways to make it
If you've ever been to Starbucks, you know one vital truth: Unless you're a diehard coffee purist, the beverage often tastes better alongside complementary flavors. (Think a vanilla latte, or a caramel Frappuccino.) And according to Young, the same flavor pairings that we enjoy in liquid form also taste great frozen. Try mixing vanilla, hazelnut, or almond extracts into your milk or cream before making ice cream, stirring in some cocoa powder, or whipping up homemade caramel to mix in as ribbons. If you want to go even bolder, try a crushed mix-in. "Basically any specialty latte flavor can be inspiration," Young says. "I'm a big fan of crushed Heath bars, but also crushed peppermints for the holidays are nice."
If you're now desperately searching Facebook Marketplace for a discounted ice cream machine so you can whip up your coffee ice cream, relax — from zip-top bags to hand mixers, there are a myriad of ways to make ice cream without a machine for some cheaper summer fun. If you want to lower the cost even further, you can swap just one ingredient for creamy, egg-free ice cream.
And one last tip: If you finish making it and realize you don't have any cones, we suggest making a doubly-caffeinated coffee ice cream affogato by pouring a shot of hot espresso over the cold treat in a glass; it's just one of many creative ways to serve ice cream without a cone. But if you really want a machine, the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, is pretty nice — definitely worthy of decadent coffee ice cream.