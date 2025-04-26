The Best Way To Add Coffee Flavor To Homemade Ice Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When making homemade ice cream, you could stick with the always-classic vanilla, or go the nostalgic route with chocolate and sprinkles. But if you're wanting something new, elevated, and maybe even a little caffeinated, we're here to tell you that coffee ice cream is both simple to make and (as you could probably guess) delicious. Plus, it's easier to keep for yourself since it has the innate property of scaring off kids with its slightly bitter flavor.

If you're daunted by the prospect of churning out a unique flavor like coffee ice cream in your own kitchen, don't worry: Zac Young, owner of Sprinkletown Donuts and Ice Cream and TV personality on Food Network is here to help. Young spoke to Chowhound about some of his top tips for coffee ice cream success — starting with the fact that you don't need to brew coffee at all to get the flavoring you want. "I really like instant coffees and espresso powders because they don't add extra liquid to the ice cream base," Young said, noting the importance of maintaining creaminess. Brewed coffee is also an option: Young suggests a super dark espresso or a very dark-roast coffee to ensure a strong flavor.

Alternatively, for a custard-based ice cream, Young recommends infusing coffee beans or grounds into the milk and cream that you'll cook to make your ice cream, much as you would infuse any other liquid with flavor. Using the beans offers a milder experience; the grounds yield more intense results. Once you've decided how to incorporate your coffee flavor, you can think of ways to accentuate its notes.