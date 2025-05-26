Don't Forget To Do This To Sausage Patties When Meal-Prepping Breakfast Sandwiches
When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, options with sausage are among the most popular at fast food restaurants. However, you can easily make them at home with just a little effort. All you need is your favorite bread, some eggs, perhaps cheese (if you like), and sausage patties, which you can buy either fresh or frozen. One hack to make sausage patties cook faster is to flatten them, and doing so couldn't be simpler.
When you have thinner patties, more of the sausage comes in contact with the heat from the pan and it cooks through more quickly. This is why it's often recommended to pound your chicken breast. With a bulkier patty, it will take more time for the center to fully cook. Making sausage patties in a skillet should take under five minutes, around two minutes per side. Not only does flattening sausage patties make them cook quicker, but you will likely find your sandwich is easier to assemble and hold when put together.
Fattening patties and other tips for better meal-prep breakfast sandwiches
When chefs make smash burgers, which are really just thin patties, they often use a burger press. Typically made of stainless steel or cast iron, they feature a handle that makes it super easy to flatten meat. A beveled-edge spatula with an angled handle for flipping burgers, eggs, pancakes, and more will also do the trick. The design makes it a breeze to flatten patties when you press down on the top of the spatula's surface with your hand. Another technique you can employ if you don't own either of the aforementioned is to use the bottom of a ramekin to press down on the sausage, or use a rolling pin.
Furthermore, when making patties from scratch, you can use a cookie cutter to make them perfectly round. If you want a slightly sweeter taste for a copycat McDonald's breakfast sandwich, you can add a touch of brown sugar, maple syrup, or honey to your sausage mix. On the store-bought front, Walmart sells frozen patties that make for a great McDonald's Sausage McMuffin dupe. As for your eggs, the sheet pan method will make your sandwiches easier to assemble and eat, with less mess than if you scrambled or fried them. You can simple slice the egg bake into squares, or again, use a cookie cutter.