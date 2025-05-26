Don't Forget To Do This To Sausage Patties When Meal-Prepping Breakfast Sandwiches

When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, options with sausage are among the most popular at fast food restaurants. However, you can easily make them at home with just a little effort. All you need is your favorite bread, some eggs, perhaps cheese (if you like), and sausage patties, which you can buy either fresh or frozen. One hack to make sausage patties cook faster is to flatten them, and doing so couldn't be simpler.

When you have thinner patties, more of the sausage comes in contact with the heat from the pan and it cooks through more quickly. This is why it's often recommended to pound your chicken breast. With a bulkier patty, it will take more time for the center to fully cook. Making sausage patties in a skillet should take under five minutes, around two minutes per side. Not only does flattening sausage patties make them cook quicker, but you will likely find your sandwich is easier to assemble and hold when put together.