Which US State Eats The Most Candy? The Answer Might Shock You

Perhaps the only thing more fascinating than knowing which states produce certain foods is knowing which states consume certain foods. There are all kinds of fun food statistics out there, from the state with the most fast food restaurants to the states that consume the most pizza. There's even a state that drinks the most alcohol.

When it comes to sweets, especially candy, there's one state that pulls massively ahead of the pack: California. According to the National Confectioners Association, California spends $7.7 billion on candy per year. Considering the size and population of the state, perhaps it comes as no surprise that California consumes so much candy, even if the state has a reputation for promoting healthy living.

Maybe it just goes to show that even the healthiest states cannot resist the allure of a sweet treat. California wouldn't be the only state to have a love affair with candy; in fact, it would seem the entire country is fond of both making and consuming candy.