What Separates Sambuca From Ouzo?

Alcohols turn to a wide variety of ingredients for flavor. And especially in Europe, a common flavoring is anise. Whether it's the star anise fruit, or the seeds of the Pimpinella anisum plant, it's the contained herbaceous oil that melds with booze so well. Absinthe — which needs to be drunk with a slotted spoon — is an especially famed take on the style, but it's just the tip of the iceberg.

The range of anise spirits is further showcased by sambuca and ouzo. Although the two booze styles are defined by the inclusion of the aromatic spice, their other qualities are disparate. Sambuca is in the liqueur category; its character is defined by the large amount of sugar in its composition. Such a quality makes it fitting for a post-meal context, often enjoyed alongside coffee or in a mixed drink.

Meanwhile, ouzo's boldness manifests in a drier, more herbal manner. Most commonly diluted with ice, this drink bears a stronger resemblance to spirits. The boozy, yet pleasant flavor pairs well with savory foods, making it a favorite drink before dinner. There are specific contexts — and delights — to each, so it's worthwhile to procure a bottle of both for the liquor shelf.