The Brilliantly Simple McDonald's Hack That Lets You Enjoy An Off-Menu Sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwiches aren't your typical fast food fare, but they really ought to be. You'd be hard pressed to find a grilled cheese on the menu of your local burger joint, with the exception of Five Guys, which offers up a delicious grilled cheese served between its controversial squishy buns. But, for diners on a time crunch, this isn't a viable option. Luckily, a McDonald's ordering hack lets you live out your fast food grilled cheese dreams — you just have to be willing to improvise a little.

To employ this not-so-secret hack, simply order a cheeseburger as normal, but ask for it without a hamburger patty or any toppings. Et voilà! You have yourself a delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Crucially, though, you'll want to make sure to request toasted buns for that grilled cheese crunch but otherwise this trick is pretty easy. So simple, in fact, that you might wonder why you've never tried it before.