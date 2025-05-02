Give Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich A Flavorful Upgrade With One Salty Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best things about grilled cheese, second only to its comfort classic status, is its versatility. With all of the bread and dairy varieties in existence, there are all kinds of possible combinations, and that's before you even consider making a sweet grilled cheese with sweet ingredients like jam or incorporating all manner of savory fillings. Really, you can give almost anything the grilled cheese treatment, and if you've been skipping pickles, it's time to crack open those jars of fermented cucumbers (and more).

The primary benefits that pickles bring to your grilled cheese sandwich are salt and crunch, whether you've mastered the science behind the pickling process to make your own at home or you're simply popping open a jar from the grocery store. You'll want to recalibrate the whole sandwich for that signature salinity. Although cheddar cheese is an excellent melter, for example, it's also already plenty salty. So, something milder like Swiss or havarti may be in better balance with the pickle addition.

Keep in mind that you can't just expect maximum snap from any old pickle variety. If you're looking for the crunchiest from-scratch pickles, you'll want to salt them first to remove moisture and firm them up. And, whether you're slicing up the store-bought kind yourself or getting them pre-cut, you should opt for a thicker cut, which will have more snap than flimsy, thinner options.