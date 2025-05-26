The Only Restaurant In North Carolina That Can Boast This Prestigious Award

North Carolina's foodie scene thrives on its uniqueness. From serving ice cream that's too hot to handle to having one of the best gas station burgers in the country, North Carolina is a great place for the adventurous to get their fill. The state even has its own unique approach to barbecue, which their residents are quite proud of.

Although this adventurous reputation is something North Carolina wears with pride, this state also happens to be home to an extremely prestigious restaurant. Herons, located inside of the Umstead Hotel and Spa in Raleigh, NC, is one of 79 restaurants in the world to have a Forbes Five-Star Award. This award, combined with the restaurant's reputation for serving up reimagined American cuisine, truly embodies the unique spirit of North Carolina.

Herons has held this award for 14 consecutive years now. This award alone makes Herons stand out, as only a few restaurants are selected each year to be given this award and it takes a lot of work to continuously keep all five stars. Receiving one of these awards is considered an indicator of high quality combined with luxury for restaurants.