The North Carolina Ice Cream That's Almost Too Hot To Handle
North Carolina brings the heat in more ways than summers surpassing 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In the small town of Angier, one business challenges the notion that ice cream should be limited to cooling you down. Sunni Sky's Homemade Ice Cream Shop carries one incredibly spicy dessert and local attraction.
Scott and Stacy Wilson's ice cream shop has been open for over a decade with a 4.6 star Yelp rating. The name's as sweet as its story, titled after their children, Sunni and Sky. The menu has over 130 selections with unique flavors such as huckleberry and peach cobbler. Sunni Sky's even has cocktail-inspired sorbets — margarita, strawberry daiquiri, and piña colada. But there are two ice cream flavors that will require you to sign a waiver: the Cold Sweat and the Exit Wound. So, be prepared if you're wanting to try this North Carolina treat. It may be too hot to handle.
How hot is too hot?
Sunni Sky's Cold Sweat and Exit Wound flavors are made with habanero and Thai chilies, which are cut in half so that every scoop will have multiple seed pods — the hottest part of a pepper. The white pith, or seed pod, has a high concentration of capsaicin glands. But the spicy ingredient list doesn't end there. Before getting mixed into ice cream, the peppers are smothered in hot sauces, one of which has a ghost pepper base. In the 4th episode of his Food Network show "Kid in a Candy Store," Adam Gertler reported that the Cold Sweat and Exit Wound ingredients at Sunni Sky's have over a million Scoville units combined, which have left customers coughing from the sheer heat.
The South is the home of the Carolina Reaper and Pepper X, the hottest peppers on earth, which were invented by the Carolinas' own Ed Currie. And while Sunni Sky's is a spot to chill, you'll likely feel anything but relaxed when you taste the spicy ice cream. If you can't make it to Angier, try adding spicy chili crisp to your ice cream at home instead.