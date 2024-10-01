The North Carolina Ice Cream That's Almost Too Hot To Handle

North Carolina brings the heat in more ways than summers surpassing 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In the small town of Angier, one business challenges the notion that ice cream should be limited to cooling you down. Sunni Sky's Homemade Ice Cream Shop carries one incredibly spicy dessert and local attraction.

Scott and Stacy Wilson's ice cream shop has been open for over a decade with a 4.6 star Yelp rating. The name's as sweet as its story, titled after their children, Sunni and Sky. The menu has over 130 selections with unique flavors such as huckleberry and peach cobbler. Sunni Sky's even has cocktail-inspired sorbets — margarita, strawberry daiquiri, and piña colada. But there are two ice cream flavors that will require you to sign a waiver: the Cold Sweat and the Exit Wound. So, be prepared if you're wanting to try this North Carolina treat. It may be too hot to handle.