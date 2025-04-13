You'll Find One Of North Carolina's Most Popular Burger Joints In A Gas Station
If you're road tripping, gas station food may be on the menu. And while you can get some decent grub at say, a Wawa, the beloved convenience store, you may be surprised to learn that one of North Carolina's most popular burger joints is also located in a convenience store and gas station. It's called Island Burgers & Bites and it's inside a Sunoco Station in Carolina Beach. The restaurant opened in 2017 and has been getting such rave reviews that Yelp listed it as having the best cheeseburger in the state in 2022 and as one of the top five restaurants in North Carolina in 2024.
That's high praise indeed, especially considering Island Burgers has a kitchen that's a mere 200-square feet in a space with only a limited amount of outdoor seating in a town of less than 7,000 residents. It may help that Carolina Beach, located on Pleasure Island, just south of Wilmington, has a steady stream of tourists, especially in the summer. Still, it's the build-your-own burgers, hand-spun milkshakes, and loaded fries that have inspired such a loyal following from locals and tourists alike.
From beach town gas station to gastronomy
Brothers Kanwar and Ajay Singh, who moved from Washington D.C. to Carolina Beach in 2004, bought the Sunoco station in 2012, and later added a grill so they could start selling burgers and other snacks. It's definitely not your usual convenience food fare. You can get fresh smash burgers made with 100% Angus beef on potato buns baked specifically for Island Burgers by a local bakery. The restaurant offers a choice of 20 different toppings, including candied bacon and pimento cheese. You can also get a Philly cheesesteak with Cheez Whiz, one of the traditional cheeses for the classic sandwich, and grilled all-beef hotdogs, among other treats. What you can't get these days is gas. The Singhs removed the pumps to make room for more parking for hungry diners.
Island Burgers & Bites has become so popular that there tends to be long lines, especially in the summer during tourist season. But the eatery is scheduled to open at a new standalone location in an old Hardee's later this year, which will likely only bring it more fans along with the expanded seating area. So, while North Carolina's most famous sandwich may be pulled pork, it's possible Island Burger's double with candied bacon, grilled onions, and jalapeños may unseat it as the Tar Heel state's favorite dish.