You'll Find One Of North Carolina's Most Popular Burger Joints In A Gas Station

If you're road tripping, gas station food may be on the menu. And while you can get some decent grub at say, a Wawa, the beloved convenience store, you may be surprised to learn that one of North Carolina's most popular burger joints is also located in a convenience store and gas station. It's called Island Burgers & Bites and it's inside a Sunoco Station in Carolina Beach. The restaurant opened in 2017 and has been getting such rave reviews that Yelp listed it as having the best cheeseburger in the state in 2022 and as one of the top five restaurants in North Carolina in 2024.

That's high praise indeed, especially considering Island Burgers has a kitchen that's a mere 200-square feet in a space with only a limited amount of outdoor seating in a town of less than 7,000 residents. It may help that Carolina Beach, located on Pleasure Island, just south of Wilmington, has a steady stream of tourists, especially in the summer. Still, it's the build-your-own burgers, hand-spun milkshakes, and loaded fries that have inspired such a loyal following from locals and tourists alike.