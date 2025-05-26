Amp Up Store-Bought Tomato Sauce With This Cheese

Imagine it's Friday. You've just clocked out for the week, and all you can think about is treating yourself to a massive, mouthwatering bowl of pasta once you get home. And if you're the type of person who plans ahead, chances are you probably have some of the most popular store-bought marinara sauces waiting in your pantry. Seems like the perfect excuse to finally put them to the test, doesn't it?

However, while a simple tomato sauce pasta is pretty delicious on its own, why not get a bit creative and take it to a whole new level by adding cream cheese? For the record, cream cheese is the ultimate ingredient you should be adding to your spaghetti sauce. Rich and decadently smooth, this slightly sweet and mildly tangy dairy product will beautifully complement your store-bought tomato sauce and tone down the tomatoes' natural acidity while bringing all the flavors together.

A popular toast and bagel spread, cream cheese contains at least 33% milkfat and less than 55% moisture, per U.S. standards. Hence, once you mix it into the warm tomato sauce, it'll melt down beautifully and bind with the tomatoes' water content as the fat coats the pasta's starches, resulting in an emulsified, unbelievably satisfying blend that you just won't be able to resist. So, what's the secret to preparing it just right and finally quenching your pasta cravings?