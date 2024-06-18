The Simple Mistake That Ruins Marinara Sauce

When you think of chicken parm or a bowl of spaghetti, you're likely thinking they're topped with the same tomato-based sauce — a blend of tomatoes and seasonings, plus a little olive oil, garlic, and maybe some basil. While you're not totally wrong, you might be surprised to learn that not all tomato sauce is created equal. Pasta is often paired with marinara sauce, which is a much quicker version of that long-simmered, thick tomato sauce you might find on top of chicken or veal parm.

Advertisement

When it comes to making the perfect marinara, there is one simple mistake to avoid: don't simmer the sauce for too long. That's because in this variation of red sauce, fresh tomatoes are key to producing the best flavor. Even though you can use canned tomatoes for this dish (and that's actually pretty common), fresh refers to making sure the tomatoes keep the integrity of their initial flavor rather than turning them into something that's been simmered for hours, thickened, and completely altered.