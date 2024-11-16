Can You Freeze A Whole Block Of Cream Cheese?

A fully stocked kitchen is one of life's happiest little luxuries. The ability to whip up things like bacon-flavored compound cream cheese, crab dip, cream cheese pie or cheesecake, and any kind of frosting you can dream of without having to run to the market or shell out for delivery is worth even more than service fee savings. And cream cheese, which happens to factor into all of those recipes, is even easier to add to your home-cooking arsenal than it might first appear.

Dairy expiration dates are always top of mind. The countdown begins as soon as you've got it in your grocery cart and continues haunting your refrigerator shelves until you use it up or, in the worst case scenario, relegate it to the wastebasket. The deadline printed on your cream cheese seems far away compared to your milk, but it isn't going to last forever. And all bets are off once you open it. How long cream cheese lasts after opening varies, but it's not more than a couple of weeks. But you can freeze cream cheese for around two months.

But the cream cheese that goes into the freezer is going to be a bit different from the cream cheese that comes out. The most common complaint about frozen cream cheese is its texture. It becomes a bit crumbly or gritty upon thawing, though it's less so in options that have less fat to separate. But be prepared to obscure it in preparations that don't require a smooth texture.