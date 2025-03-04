The Teeny Difference Between A Kitchen And A Kitchenette

If you've ever lived in a compact studio apartment or a dorm room, you might be familiar with the term kitchenette. You might also have assumed, as the suffix implies, that a kitchenette is just a miniature version of a kitchen — much like a towelette is a small towel. After all, kitchenettes are commonly built to save room in small living spaces while still allowing residents to perform necessary culinary tasks. But is that the whole story, or is there more that distinguishes these two types of cooking areas?

While, essentially, a kitchenette is a small version of a kitchen, their differences are more specific than you might realize. You can actually have a very small kitchen that is not, at least in real estate circles, considered a kitchenette. That's because a kitchenette is defined less by its actual size than by its features and equipment. Appliances in a kitchenette tend to be more compact (the stove will only have two burners instead of four, for instance) and there is typically very limited counter space. A kitchenette also won't have an oven.

As real estate expert Kerry Melcher told Apartment Therapy, "While kitchens feature countertops, shelves, and full-size appliances like a stove and refrigerator, kitchenettes mostly include a few small essentials," like a mini-fridge and a hot plate. Since there isn't a lot of counter space in a kitchenette, you'll want to maximize its utility and invest in the right miniature kitchen tools to get the job done.