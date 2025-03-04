The Teeny Difference Between A Kitchen And A Kitchenette
If you've ever lived in a compact studio apartment or a dorm room, you might be familiar with the term kitchenette. You might also have assumed, as the suffix implies, that a kitchenette is just a miniature version of a kitchen — much like a towelette is a small towel. After all, kitchenettes are commonly built to save room in small living spaces while still allowing residents to perform necessary culinary tasks. But is that the whole story, or is there more that distinguishes these two types of cooking areas?
While, essentially, a kitchenette is a small version of a kitchen, their differences are more specific than you might realize. You can actually have a very small kitchen that is not, at least in real estate circles, considered a kitchenette. That's because a kitchenette is defined less by its actual size than by its features and equipment. Appliances in a kitchenette tend to be more compact (the stove will only have two burners instead of four, for instance) and there is typically very limited counter space. A kitchenette also won't have an oven.
As real estate expert Kerry Melcher told Apartment Therapy, "While kitchens feature countertops, shelves, and full-size appliances like a stove and refrigerator, kitchenettes mostly include a few small essentials," like a mini-fridge and a hot plate. Since there isn't a lot of counter space in a kitchenette, you'll want to maximize its utility and invest in the right miniature kitchen tools to get the job done.
Making the most of cooking in a kitchenette
If your living space has a kitchenette, its limited space and appliances may lead you to assume that your only food options are takeout or microwaved frozen dinners, but there are ways to expand your culinary possibilities even in a minimalist environment. The first step is to assess which tools are at your disposal, and find innovative ways to make up for the ones you lack.
Most kitchenettes come stocked with at least a sink, hot plate, mini-fridge, and a small amount of storage space, such as a few shelves or cabinets. Many will also come with a microwave, but you might have to purchase your own. The good news is there are plenty of meals you can make using only these staple appliances, especially if you learn useful microwave hacks. Unfortunately, you won't be able to make a roast or even toast without acquiring a few more essential appliances — and finding space to store them.
One of the best kitchen tools you can buy, especially if your kitchenette has no oven, is an air fryer, like Chefman's mini 2-quart model. Air fryers essentially work as small convection ovens, so you open up a whole world of culinary possibilities by having one. Other compact appliances you might want include a two-slot toaster, a blender or food processor, electric kettle, and a rice cooker, food steamer, or instant pot. Importantly, however, you're going to need enough counter space to safely place appliances that release heat, like air fryers, as well as outlets to plug them in. A rolling island or small table can help solve your counter space problem and even double as a dining area.