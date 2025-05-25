The Rule Of Thumb When Swapping Leeks For Fresh Garlic

Leeks are part of the allium family, which includes pungent favorites such as chives, onions, and shallots, as well as garlic. If you've eaten recipes utilizing leeks lately, you may have noticed that leeks have a mild flavor that's similar to fresh garlic. Because of this similarity, you can substitute leeks for garlic once you understand how to do it.

Leeks, like all members of the allium family, contain allicin, a compound that is responsible for the pungent flavor that's released by crushing, cutting, or smashing the vegetable. There is quite a bit more allicin in garlic than in leeks, which is why fresh garlic is so much stronger. The trick when using leeks in place of garlic is to use up to twice as many of the leek tops in your recipe to make up for the difference in flavor. Try doing just that when you prepare a side dish such as rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes.