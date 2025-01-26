Don't Toss Your Leek Greens. Here's How To Cook With Them Instead

About 30% to 40% of the food supply in the United States is wasted. In most cases, this statistic refers to food being tossed out after it gets moldy or shrivels due to age and improper maintenance. However, measurements of food waste can also include parts of food that are often deemed inedible, such as banana peels, orange peels, and egg shells. Now, when it comes to leeks, many consider the leafy green ends inedible due to their tough and fibrous nature. But you should rethink your move before you toss half the leek in the trash can. While complaints about the texture may be true, leek leaves are entirely edible and can be cooked to complement many dishes. Ultimately, using leek ends in recipes reduces food waste and adds oomph to your meals.

When preparing leeks for cooking, people tend to remove the leak ends and only use the bulb. The bulb is then thoroughly cleaned, sliced, and used similarly to onions, although there are many uses for leek leaves in recipes to add nutrients and flavor. Leeks greens contain vitamin A, fiber, potassium, calcium, and iron. To make the leaves more appetizing, they can be boiled or fried until they reach a desirable texture. From there, the leek leaves can be incorporated into a variety of recipes, such as soups, sauces, and chicken dinners.