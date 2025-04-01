The Southern Wedding Tradition That Requires A Bottle Of Bourbon And A Shovel
Weddings are an ancient tradition dating back to Mesopotamia, so it's no wonder that they've picked up plenty of superstitions throughout history — many of which involve culinary concepts. It's considered bad luck to gift knives to a couple tying the knot, but throwing rice as they walk is supposed to bring abundance and fortune. When the bride and groom cut the cake, it symbolizes their unity. And the American South is home to a unique drinking tradition that involves a shovel.
Some Southern couples bury an upside-down bottle of bourbon precisely one month before their wedding day. It could be at the site of the ceremony, a home backyard, or any other location near the venue where it'll rest undisturbed. The superstition is that doing this will prevent foul weather from ruining an outdoor wedding. No worries about the bourbon going to waste, either. Once the wedding ceremony is complete, the newlyweds are welcome to unearth the booze and enjoy.
Burying bourbon for fair weather
There's no clear origin for the bourbon burying practice, but it may have been started by people of Scotch-Irish descent. As a matter of coincidence, Scottish weddings involved sharing whisky in a double-handled cup called a quaich to symbolize trust and unity. In Irish tradition, a bride would bury and later retrieve a statue depicting the Infant Jesus of Prague in her garden to invoke clear skies on her wedding day. Interestingly, these fair-weather wishes contrast with other cultural superstitions that rain showers bring luck to the wedding.
Regardless of one's wedding beliefs, the buried bourbon tradition is an excuse to splurge on an expensive bourbon or even incorporate some from a different bottle into the cake. With the South's temperamental weather on the line, couples-to-be don't want to take any chances. The important thing to remember when burying the bottle is that the glass can shatter or someone might dig it up for themself. If there isn't a waterproof container to seal it in, then it's better to reach for a solid bottom-shelf bourbon. No matter the weather, a drink shared together is worth celebrating.