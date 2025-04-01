The Southern Wedding Tradition That Requires A Bottle Of Bourbon And A Shovel

Weddings are an ancient tradition dating back to Mesopotamia, so it's no wonder that they've picked up plenty of superstitions throughout history — many of which involve culinary concepts. It's considered bad luck to gift knives to a couple tying the knot, but throwing rice as they walk is supposed to bring abundance and fortune. When the bride and groom cut the cake, it symbolizes their unity. And the American South is home to a unique drinking tradition that involves a shovel.

Some Southern couples bury an upside-down bottle of bourbon precisely one month before their wedding day. It could be at the site of the ceremony, a home backyard, or any other location near the venue where it'll rest undisturbed. The superstition is that doing this will prevent foul weather from ruining an outdoor wedding. No worries about the bourbon going to waste, either. Once the wedding ceremony is complete, the newlyweds are welcome to unearth the booze and enjoy.